Michael van Gerwen is closer to his first title of the season after easing past Madars Razma into the semi-finals of the Nordic Darts Masters in Copenhagen. Van Gerwen who has not won a title this calendar year averaged 101.6 with four 180's and 62.5% on the doubles as he just had too much for the Latvian ace who saw off Nathan Aspinall on Friday.

SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO