Addressing COVID-19 concerns as Arts City Festival kicks off

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s a busy weekend for our area. Crowds of people out Friday afternoon at the Arts City Festival downtown. The crowds cause concern for our local doctors who say we’re not out of the woods yet when it comes to the fight against COVID-19. An infectious disease specialist says that it’s still possible to catch COVID outside but your chances are lower because of better ventilation. Still, the CDC recommends you consider wearing a mask if you’re in a large crowd.