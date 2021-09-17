CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

France recalls ambassadors from US, Australia

knoxvilletimes.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParis [France], September 18 (ANI): France on Friday (local time) recalled ambassadors from the US and Australia amid submarine deal outrage. Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said the ambassadors were recalled for "consultations."Le Drian also said Australia's decision to cancel the submarine development programme with Paris and announcement of a new partnership with the US "constitute unacceptable behaviour between allies and partners," reported euronews.

www.knoxvilletimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

China vows to ‘definitely win once there is a war’ with US as USS Benfold destroyer patrols through South China Sea

CHINA has vowed to "definitely win once there is a war" with the US after accusing the USS Benfold destroyer of "seriously violating the country's sovereignty and security." An editorial for the Communist Party-controlled Global Times noted that "only by making the US have a taste of its own medicine can we touch the nerves of the US and its allies."
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Tensions grow as US, allies deepen Indo-Pacific involvement

With increasingly strong talk in support of Taiwan a new deal to supply Australia with nuclear submarines, and the launch of a European strategy for greater engagement in the Indo-Pacific, the U.S. and its allies are becoming more assertive in their approach toward a rising China China has bristled at the moves, and the growing tensions between Beijing and Washington prompted U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the weekend to implore U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping to repair their “completely dysfunctional” relationship, warning they risk dividing the world. As the U.N. General Assembly opened Tuesday,...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Boris Johnson
101 WIXX

French Foreign Minister Le Drian held talks with Iraq President Salih

PARIS (Reuters) – French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian held “thorough and confident” talks with Iraq’s President Barham Salih late on Thursday, wrote Le Drian on his Twitter page. “Following on from the Baghdad conference of August 28 and the ministerial meeting in New York on September 21, I reaffirmed...
POLITICS
AFP

UK seeks smoother waters with France after subs row

Britain on Friday sought to turn a page with France after a cross-continental diplomatic crisis centred on alleged deceit over a submarine contract with Australia. French President Emmanuel Macron was left furious last week after Australia ditched a mega-deal to buy diesel submarines from France in favour of nuclear-powered US ones, under an agreement secured during secret talks facilitated by Britain. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reached out to Macron for a telephone call Friday after Paris accused its UK, US and Australian allies of a "stab in the back" over the deal and dismissed London as a "junior partner" to Washington. Johnson and Macron "reaffirmed the importance of the UK-France relationship and agreed to continue working closely together around the world on our shared agenda, through NATO and bilaterally," Downing Street said in a statement.
POLITICS
The Independent

French minister: No mystery submarine deal came as 'a shock'

France's defense minister said Friday it was “not a mystery” that the announcement of defense deal among the the United States the United Kingdom and Australia that killed a multi-billion-dollar French submarine contract came as a shock to French officials. Defense Minister Florence Parly spoke after a meeting of the European Intervention Initiative, a 13-country defense cooperation framework that is separate from NATO and to which the U.K. also belongs. The meeting was held at a castle in Stockholm “We expect clarification” from “an ally and a European country,” Parly said in a reference to Britain.The three-way strategic...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#Ambassadors#Ani#Euronews#French#Quantum Technologies#Australian#British
The Independent

France still bristling over Indo-Pacific sub snub

This week’s phone call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron may have soothed some of the incandescent rage with which France erupted over its exclusion from a new Indo-Pacific defense initiative, but the anger and resentment remain clear. After meeting Thursday with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian pointedly referred to the situation as a “crisis” that will take time and U.S. action to overcome.As part of the defense pact, Australia will cancel a multibillion-dollar contract to buy diesel-electric French submarines and acquire...
POLITICS
The Independent

Aukus defence pact has led to a ‘loss of trust’ in the US, says key adviser to Merkel

The Aukus defence pact has led to a “big loss of trust” in President Biden’s administration, a key adviser to German chancellor Angela Merkel has said. Christoph Heusgen, who served as German ambassador to the United States until June of this year, said that President Biden was treating allies in the same way as his predecessor Donald Trump did. He told The Financial Times that the agreement, which will allow Australia to build nuclear-powered submarines using British and American technology, was an “insult to a Nato partner”, adding: “I don’t know whether that loss has been sufficiently outweighed by the...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Country
China
knoxvilletimes.com

India, US 'natural partners', says PM Modi

Washington [US], September 24 (ANI): Pointing out similar values and geopolitical interests, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India and the US are "natural partners" and asserted that coordination and cooperation between both countries were also increasing. PM Modi's remarks came in a joint press conference with US...
WORLD
AFP

In new summit, Biden seeks 'free and open' Pacific with Australia, India, Japan

President Joe Biden and the leaders of Australia, India and Japan promised Friday to work together for a stable, open and democratic Indo-Pacific in a veiled dig at China during their first in-person summit together. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said the summit showed the four nations' "common vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific," while Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- whose own track record on minority rights has been controversial at home -- hailed the Quad's "shared democratic values."
WORLD
AFP

Huawei executive lands in China after deal with US

Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou returned to China Saturday shortly after two Canadians released from prison in China arrived in Calgary, ending a diplomatic row that has poisoned ties for three years. Meng and the two Canadians -- former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor -- were detained in a bitter spat critics have called "hostage diplomacy". Meng, the 49-year-old daughter of Ren Zhengfei, the billionaire founder of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei, was granted release in a Vancouver court hearing after three years of house arrest in Canada while fighting extradition to the United States. This came hours after US prosecutors announced an agreement under which fraud charges against her are to be suspended and eventually dropped.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

France to double Covid vaccine doses for poorer countries

France will double the number of vaccine doses it will send to poorer countries to 120 million, President Emmanuel Macron pledged on Saturday, in a video broadcast during the Global Citizen concert in Paris. "France pledges to double the number of doses it is giving," he added.
PHARMACEUTICALS
AFP

Chinese jets fly near Taiwan as Beijing opposes island's trade deal bid

China voiced opposition on Thursday to Taiwan joining a major trans-Pacific trade deal as it flew 24 planes including two nuclear-capable bombers into the self-ruled island's air defence zone, the biggest incursion in weeks, Taiwanese officials said. On the same day, Taiwanese officials said 24 Chinese planes -- including 18 fighter jets and two nuclear-capable bombers -- crossed into the island's air defence identification zone.
POLITICS
knoxvilletimes.com

PM Modi meets Blackstone CEO in Washington

Washington DC [US], September 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday during his high-level US visit met with Blackstone's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Stephen Schwarzman in Washington DC and discussed ongoing projects and further investment opportunities in India. This is a part of series of meetings that Prime Minister...
WASHINGTON STATE
knoxvilletimes.com

PM Modi arrives in Washington to attend Quad summit, addres

Washington [US], September 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday local time arrived in Washington for his much-touted three-day US visit. Prime Minister Modi was received by US department of state officials at Joint Base Andrews in Washington DC upon his arrival. He was welcomed by India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu, along with the Defence attache including Brigadier Anoop Singhal, Air Commodore Anjan Bhadra and naval attache Commodore Nirbhaya Bapna.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy