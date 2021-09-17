O'Ward says IndyCar championship is Alex Palou's to lose

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Alex Palou earned the first pole of his IndyCar career and put himself in position to reclaim the championship lead headed into Sunday’s race at Portland International Raceway. Palou turned a top lap of 58.7701 seconds in Saturday qualifying on a track he's only been to once before. Portland and the final two races of the season in California were all canceled last season during the pandemic. Palou will start ahead of all four of his championship contenders. Scott Dixon will start third, while points leader Pato O'Ward will start seventh. Marcus Ericsson qualified 10th and Josef Newgarden was 18th.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 14 DAYS AGO