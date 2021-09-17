Broncos Weekend: Von Miller vs. Trevor Lawrence, Surtain's first start and the matchups of Week 2
On this episode of "Broncos Weekend," Matt Boyer, Alexis Perry and Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Atwater discuss Denver's defense facing Trevor Lawrence, Teddy Bridgewater's offensive efficiency, Pat Surtain II's first start for Denver and the wide receivers expected to make a big impact in place of Jerry Jeudy. Plus, Atwater reflects on the historic 1990s battles between Denver and Jacksonville, and Perry chats with Ryan O'Halloran from The Denver Post about his time covering the Jaguars and the problems Jacksonville could present for Denver.
