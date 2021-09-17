Starkman: Covid not responsible for ER debacles at Beaumont RO and Troy
Beaumont Health CEO John Fox has no shame. He's even willing to exploit the public's fear of Covid to distract from his own mismanagement. And that has resulted in the emergency rooms of Beaumont Royal Oak and Troy becoming so overwhelmed they are unprepared to handle unexpected catastrophes required of them as regional trauma centers.
