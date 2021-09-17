CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkman: Covid not responsible for ER debacles at Beaumont RO and Troy

By Allan Lengel
deadlinedetroit.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEric Starkman of Los Angeles is a former Detroit News business reporter who blogs at Starkman Approved. Beaumont Health CEO John Fox has no shame. He’s even willing to exploit the public’s fear of Covid to distract from his own mismanagement. And that has resulted in the emergency rooms of Beaumont Royal Oak and Troy becoming so overwhelmed they are unprepared to handle unexpected catastrophes required of them as regional trauma centers.

Comments / 15

Deplorable2652
8d ago

Essential until your not… what a difference a year makes. Not to mention payments made for treating Covid patients last year have stopped… follow the money folks… no bodies in this for your health or safety.

Reply(2)
9
Alan Smith
8d ago

That Fox is a crook. I know many that worl there and would back this up. why don't you fire a few more un vaxxed employees and your percentage will increase more. I bet fox will still collect his 6 million dollars at the end of the year

Reply
4
doc 9249
7d ago

keep making mandates so you will eventually close.then reopen as a un Vax hospital + you'll have all the workers you need

Reply(1)
4
 

ABC News

3 dead in Amtrak train derailment in Montana

At least three people were killed and multiple others were injured when an Amtrak train derailed in remote northern Montana on Saturday, sending several cars toppling over, authorities said. Eight cars on the train, Empire Builder 7/27, which was headed from Chicago to Seattle, derailed just before 4 p.m. local...
MONTANA STATE
