Before I give an update on the improvement at the Fernandina Beach Municipal Golf Course, I have a correction concerning Larry Laoretti. In trying to combine the fact that Larry was a Senior PGA Tour member, I miss-stated the fact that he won the 1992 PGA Senior Open. This was pointed out to me the evening before my article was published. I guess that it was difficult to combine two facts, the first was that he was a member of the Senior PGA Tour and the second was that he won the 1992 Senior Open on the Senior PGA Tour. My apologies to the person who brought it to my attention.

FERNANDINA BEACH, FL ・ 13 DAYS AGO