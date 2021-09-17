CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Anthony Smith Eyes Rematch With Aleksandar Rakic In Near Future

By Nicole Bosco
mmanews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnthony Smith knows a rematch might be in his future if he can get past Ryan Spann at UFC Vegas 37. Anthony Smith is getting ready to headline his seventh UFC fight card. In this one, he is set to take on Ryan Spann and potentially get himself back in the mix for a title shot. Smith knows the tough task he has ahead of him in Spann but can’t help to think what could be next. Smith thinks a rematch with the last man to hand him a loss could be the thing he needs.

www.mmanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
MMAWeekly.com

UFC Vegas 37 results: Anthony Smith finishes Ryan Spann

The UFC Vegas 37 results are in and the main event fight between Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann was absolutely wild. The first round started with huge action and a whole lot of back and forth between Smith and Spann. It seemed like Spann had control early in the round when he picked up Smith like a little baby and carried him across the Octagon to ground and pound him near his corner. But Smith popped up quickly and they traded before Smith got Spann in an armbar and smelled blood.
UFC
ufc.com

Anthony Smith Is Realizing His Stature In The Sport

Nobody would blame you if you felt a little bit of déjà vu around Anthony Smith leading up to his main event bout against Ryan Spann on September 18. The narrative around the fight is blatantly similar to Smith’s fight against Jimmy Crute at UFC 261. It’s an impressive up-and-comer who sees a fight against Smith as their proverbial window of opportunity to enter the light heavyweight elite. Smith didn’t hesitate to say he would open the door for those fast risers, but now, he believes they’re beginning to understand what they’re getting into against “Lionheart.”
UFC
Sherdog

By The Numbers: Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann

Anthony Smith will likely have to walk through considerable fire to avoid being leapfrogged in the Ultimate Fighting Championship light heavyweight division. The Factory X standout will lock horns with former Legacy Fighting Alliance titleholder Ryan Spann in the UFC Fight Night 192 headliner this Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Smith enters the Octagon on a modest two-fight winning streak. He last appeared at UFC 261, where he forced a first-round doctor stoppage against Jimmy Crute on April 24. Spann, meanwhile, has rattled off nine victories across his past 10 outings. The Fortis MMA rep last competed on March 13, when he buried Misha Cirkunov with punches just 71 seconds into their UFC Fight Night 187 co-feature.
UFC
FanSided

Anthony Smith says fight with Ryan Spann was a ‘chaotic kind of mess’

After a dominant victory at UFC Vegas 37 Anthony Smith sat down with members of the media to discuss what’s next. Anthony Smith came into his fight with Ryan Spann looking to build on the momentum he had gained following a disappointing loss to Aleksander Rakic in the main event of UFC Vegas 8. Now just over a year later at UFC Vegas 37, Smith seems to have found his swagger again.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glover Teixeira
Person
Ryan Spann
Person
Jon Jones
bjpenndotcom

Anthony Smith says he has squashed his beef with Ryan Spann

UFC light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith says he has squashed his beef with Ryan Spann following their recent fight at UFC Vegas 37. Smith finished Spann in the first round of their main event fight by submission after knocking his opponent down twice prior to choking him out. It was an incredible performance by Smith, who was fighting with a lot of emotion in the cage on Saturday night. Heading into this fight, Spann had some negative things to say about Smith, and “Lionheart” was not thrilled with that. At the end of the day, however, Smith got the last laugh when he entered the Octagon and took care of business with his rival Spann.
UFC
fightsports.tv

Anthony Smith Just Wants Respect From Ryan Spann, MMA Community

Anthony Smith talked about his emotional reaction after defeating Ryan Spann in the first round of UFC Fight Night 192. Smith defeated Spann four minutes into the first round of the light heavyweight clash via submission rear-naked choke. As soon as the referee stopped the fight, Smith started talking aggressively to his rival, forcing ESPN to block it out.
UFC
Sportsnet.ca

Anthony Smith quickly submits Ryan Spann at UFC Fight Night

Anthony Smith extended his winning and finishing streak to three straight with a first-round submission victory over Ryan Spann in the main event of a UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas. Smith dropped Spann with a left hook early in the opening round and quickly took advantage of his opponent...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat
MMAmania.com

‘Unstoppable’ Nick Diaz declares he’s ‘more dangerous than ever’ coming into UFC 266

UFC 266 is coming up fast on Sept. 25, 2021, and with it comes the return of Nick Diaz. The elder Diaz brother hasn’t fought since a unanimous decision loss to Anderson Silva in 2015 — later changed to a “No Contest” after Silva tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs). “The Spider” wasn’t the only one to fail a drug test. Diaz also tested positive for marijuana metabolites and had Nevada Athletic Commission throw the book at him, issuing a five-year suspension and $165,000 fine.
UFC
theScore

Silva destroys Ortiz with emphatic 1st-round KO

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva put Tito Ortiz to sleep with a huge knockout in the first round of their boxing match Saturday night. The stoppage came at the 1:21 mark of the Triller Fight Club co-main event in Hollywood, Florida. Ortiz, a former UFC light heavyweight champion, was...
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
worldboxingnews.net

Former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder stretched out in camp video

Deontay Wilder found the perfect way to release any creaks in his back this week as the former world heavyweight champion continues training. Wilder is preparing for a trilogy battle with Tyson Fury on October 9th. For the challenge, he has enlisted a new trainer in Malik Scott. Whether this...
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Tito Ortiz issues statement following KO loss to Anderson Silva in boxing

Former UFC champion Tito Ortiz issued a statement following his KO loss to fellow MMA legend Anderson Silva in their boxing match. Ortiz suffered a first-round KO defeat to Silva during their boxing match which took place on Saturday night for Triller Fight Club. As part of his contract to take the fight with Silva, Ortiz was required to make 195lbs or less, but he missed weight during the weigh-ins, coming in heavy at 200lbs. Unfortunately for Ortiz, that weight miss was a foreshadowing of what was to come the next day for him, as he suffered a brutal KO loss to Silva in what was Ortiz’s pro boxing debut. Following the fight, “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” took to his social media to issue a statement about his latest loss. Check out what he wrote below.
UFC
ClutchPoints

Robbie Lawler drops huge truth bomb ahead of Nick Diaz UFC bout

Former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler has vowed to continue fighting regardless of the outcome of his fight against Nick Diaz. Robbie Lawler will take on his fellow UFC veteran Nick Diaz in a five-round, non-title fight at UFC 266 next weekend at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Leading...
UFC
mmanews.com

Khabib Nurmagomedov Set For Two UK “Motivational Talk” Events

Former UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will take part in two “motivational talk” events in the United Kingdom next month. Khabib, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters to have ever entered the Octagon, retired from mixed martial arts in 2020. At UFC 254, “The Eagle” faced Justin Gaethje in the main event. In what proved to be his final appearance in the cage, Khabib submitted “The Highlight” in the second round.
UFC
mmanews.com

Volkanovski & Ortega Address The Holloway Elephant Prior To UFC 266

Both Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega have addressed the Max Holloway elephant prior to their UFC 266 main event this Saturday. UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski has not one but two victories over former titleholder Max Holloway. In fact, his back-to-back wins over Holloway are the two most recent victories on his résumé. Yet, Holloway continues to cast a shadow over his title reign after a very controversial split decision in their rematch at UFC 251.
UFC
mmanews.com

[ARCHIVES] White Says Covington Turned Down Usman & Woodley

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED SEPTEMBER 19, 2019, 8:41 PM]. UFC president Dana White claims that a showdown with Kamaru Usman wasn’t the only bout Colby Covington was offered. White addressed the road leading up to booking Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal in the main event of UFC 244 on Nov. 2. Initially, Usman was scheduled to defend his UFC welterweight title against Covington. Negotiations fell apart with “Chaos.”
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy