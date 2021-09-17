Anthony Smith Eyes Rematch With Aleksandar Rakic In Near Future
Anthony Smith knows a rematch might be in his future if he can get past Ryan Spann at UFC Vegas 37. Anthony Smith is getting ready to headline his seventh UFC fight card. In this one, he is set to take on Ryan Spann and potentially get himself back in the mix for a title shot. Smith knows the tough task he has ahead of him in Spann but can't help to think what could be next. Smith thinks a rematch with the last man to hand him a loss could be the thing he needs.
