Kim Kardashian Fires Back At Neighbor's Complaint About Her 'Underground Vault,' Insists That's Not What She's Building

By Bernie Zilio
Radar Online.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKim Kardashian says her neighbor has it all wrong. The 40-year-old reality star-turned-business mogul is responding to legal documents recently filed by a woman who lives near the star's Hidden Hills home, requesting that a judge demand their ritzy homeowner's association to block the mother of four from building an "underground vault, subterranean parking, an attached subterranean 'wellness center' and a detached guardhouse" on the property she shared with her now-estranged husband, Kanye West.

I guest
7d ago

Hey Kim, there’s a lot of animals that need homes. How about building and supporting animal shelters? If I had her money I would build animal shelters and hire staff to run them. I guess you can tell I love animals.

Maria Savastano Castellano
7d ago

when you live in an HOA community , you have the right to petition about someone else's property .if something is built over gas lines thats not a good idea.

Constance Mack
7d ago

This is what I call: Jealousy 💃, nosy-neighbor 🧐, sticking your 2cents where it doesn't belong 🤬, making a mountain out of a molehill 🏔!!! Kim's property is completely enclosed. IMO, this woman is treading where she doesn't belong!! 🖕🖕

