Kim Kardashian Fires Back At Neighbor's Complaint About Her 'Underground Vault,' Insists That's Not What She's Building
Kim Kardashian says her neighbor has it all wrong. The 40-year-old reality star-turned-business mogul is responding to legal documents recently filed by a woman who lives near the star's Hidden Hills home, requesting that a judge demand their ritzy homeowner's association to block the mother of four from building an "underground vault, subterranean parking, an attached subterranean 'wellness center' and a detached guardhouse" on the property she shared with her now-estranged husband, Kanye West.radaronline.com
