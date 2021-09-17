CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luther Burden Announces Top 3

By Harrison Reno
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y2plr_0bzoZF9j00

One of the most coveted prospects in the class of 2022, Luther Burden, has announced his top three schools remaining in his recruitment. Georgia, Alabama, and Missouri have made the final cut.

The former Oklahoma Sooner commit decided back in August to reopen his recruitment and back off his verbal pledge to the 2020 Big 12 champions.

Even after Burden committed to the Sooners in October of 2020, other schools continued to recruit him, which is part of the reason that Burden was able to step away from his commitment to the Sooners and look at his other options.

With his recruitment still wide open, Burden announced a top three of Georgia, Alabama, and Missouri. Being a St Louis, Missouri native and playing his high school football at East St. Louis High School, the Tigers look to be a big player alongside Georgia.

Suprisingly, the Oklahoma Sooners are no longer an option for Burden even after he was committed to them for the majority of his recruitment; the Sooners have a high reputation for producing top-caliber receivers that can go onto a career in the National Football League.

The commitment from the five-star receiver to any of these three programs would be considered a game-changer. Burden is one of the top receivers in the class, making him a top target for Georgia.

