New Bucks TV play-by-play announcer for Bally Sports WI, Lisa Byington joins the Ramie Show

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For the first time in Philadelphia, and only the second time ever in the NBA, a pro sports team has a female play-by-play announcer. The Philadelphia 76ers announced Kate Scott will take over as the lead play-by-play announcer. She replaces Marc Zumoff, who retired during the offseason. a new chapter in sports broadcasting is about to begin! welcome to Philly, @KateTScott 🎙 pic.twitter.com/fUTmPWnkmE — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) September 23, 2021 Scott is only the second woman ever to be named a full-time play-by-play announcer for an NBA team. Breaking new ground is nothing new to Scott, who became the first woman to call a Golden State Warriors game back in March. She was also the first woman to call football for Pac-12 Networks in 2017. Even before then, Scott was the first woman to call an NFL game on the radio in 2016. She said the news was “a dream come true.”

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO