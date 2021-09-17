CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bucks TV play-by-play announcer for Bally Sports WI, Lisa Byington joins the Ramie Show

By Sam Schmitz
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New Bucks TV play-by-play announcer for Bally Sports WI & the first female full-time TV play-by-play announcer for a major men’s professional sports team, Lisa Byington joined the Ramie Show to talk about her new position & more!. What does Byington make of the historical broadcasting barriers that she's broken?...

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Milwaukee, WI
ABOUT

Listen to SportsRadio 1250AM The Fan, Milwaukee's sports talk station. Never miss a story or breaking news alert! LISTEN LIVE at work or while you surf.

 https://www.audacy.com/1250amthefan

