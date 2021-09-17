CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Walmart Is Offering a Price Reduction on Apple’s New iPad 9 Before It’s Even Released

By Nina Bradley
SPY
SPY
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jzrpe_0bzoZAk600

There were quite a few revelations to come from Apple’s recent “California Streaming” press event on September 14. Namely the release of the iPhone 13, Apple Watch and the brand new iPad and iPad mini.

Most of these devices, including the $329 9th generation iPad, are now available for preorder on Apple with a ship date of September 24. However, Walmart is providing some stiff competition when it comes to the iPad , pre-selling it at a $299 base price — which is a $30 discount off the original $329 price tag. Historically, Apple was known for avoiding the types of sales events favored by other brands, but lately we’ve been finding some incredible Apple deals at retailers such as Walmart and Amazon.

Known for its low pricing, Walmart has certainly made the sticker price for the iPad much more enticing for anyone looking to purchase or upgrade their tablet experience. The new iPad isn’t even out yet, and it’s already getting its first price reduction? It’s unusual, to say the least, but we’re not complaining. The reduced pricing allows all to enjoy the device at the same $299 rate Apple offers to students and teachers. That said, it’s important to preorder now because it’s unclear how long this price drop will last.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 64GB

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZvuEC_0bzoZAk600


Buy: Apple 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 64GB $299.00

The iPad 9: What To Expect

Due to be released on September 24, 2021, the iPad 9 has undergone a few upgrades since its last iteration. This newer version is powered by an upgraded A13 Bionic chip, which gives it a 20% improvement in CPU and GPU. Apple has also doubled the storage, which means $299 device will get you 64GB of memory instead of 32GB.

Made with recycled aluminum, the device’s front camera is now a 12MP ultrawide camera and there’s also a new Truetone feature that adjusts the color of the screen to match the mood and surroundings of the room it’s in. The new iPad now uses USB-C, which puts it on par with other Apple devices such as the iPhone, allowing it to charge it quickly and conveniently.

The iPad 9 will begin shipping out on September 24. Don’t miss your chance to snag it for $299.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gPPqE_0bzoZAk600


Buy: Apple 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 64GB $299.00

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Apple warns iPhone owners not to do this with their devices

Apple is cautioning iPhone owners against mounting their devices directly to high-power motorcycles. A new message on its support site says that vibrations can ruin the optical image stabilization and autofocus functions on iPhone cameras. The warning says that "long-term direct exposure to high-amplitude vibrations within certain frequency ranges may...
CELL PHONES
lifewire.com

Apple Watch Series 7: News, Price, Release Date, Specs, and Rumors

Despite releasing two smartwatches in 2020, Apple’s solid history of a yearly update tells us there's also a 7th gen Apple Watch arriving this Fall. What could we get? Patents and rumors point to the possibility of a different design, greater battery life, a new way to unlock the watch, and monitoring tech to keep tabs on your blood pressure and blood sugars.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Can’t afford the Apple Watch Series 7? These older models are on sale today

Apple has unveiled the Apple Watch Series 7, which features a larger screen, thinner bezels, and improved fast-charging technology, among other changes. However, if you’re not feeling the latest model, or if you prefer to buy something cheaper, you should check out the available smartwatch deals for previous editions of the Apple Watch. Amazon, a reliable source of Apple Watch deals, has slashed the prices of the Apple Watch Series 3, Apple Watch SE, and Apple Watch Series 6.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Ipad#Ipad Mini#Apple Watch#Cpu#Truetone#Usb C#Iphone
Benzinga

Apple's Key Product Announcements: iPhone 13 Models, New iPad, Improved iPad Mini, Apple Watch Series 7

Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) made a slew of product announcements at its much-anticipated fall launch event held virtually Tuesday. The event kickstarted with CEO Tim Cook's opening remarks in an empty auditorium. The company announced four variants of the next iteration of its iPhone, named the iPhone 13; a new iPad; an upgraded iPad Mini; and the Apple Watch Series 7.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Seriously, don't buy these Apple products: September 2021 edition

Let's cut to the chase and say that Apple is a total master at making old stuff look new, thus trying to convince you to part with your hard-earned cash. Here's a rundown of the Apple purchases you shouldn't make until the products are refreshed. The entire iPhone 12 lineup:...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Apple iOS 15: News, features, and more

Every year, Apple breathes new life into the iPhone with an update to iOS, the phone’s operating system. Last year, iOS 14 brought a relatively major update, with features like home screen widgets and the App Library. Then, Apple announced iOS 15. It’s set to make just as much of an impact on our daily lives. iOS 15 has officially been released to the public. That means that it has gone through months of beta testing, and is now deemed polished enough to be ready for the public. Some features have been pushed to a later date along the way, but...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
iPad
BGR.com

Apple Watch Series 7: All there is to know about Apple’s latest watch

Apple’s latest and greatest smartwatch is here. The Apple Watch Series 7 was announced at the company’s California Streaming event, which is also where Apple launched the iPhone 13 series, and the third-generation AirPods. The device offers a new, larger display, along with a series of new features that help make it arguably the best smartwatch ever released. Safe to say, even if you have an Apple Watch Series 6, you may want to upgrade to the Apple Watch Series 7, depending on what’s important to you. Interested in learning more? Here’s everything you need to know about Apple’s latest smartwatch. Apple Watch...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

iPad Mini 6 rumors: All the latest buzz about Apple's new tablet

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. Apple's next event is set for Tuesday at 10 a.m. PT. Although we expect to see the iPhone 13 and Apple Watch 7, will the iPad Mini 6 also make an appearance? The iPad Mini last got an update in 2019, and Apple could make the smaller tablet the target for a big upgrade this fall with new features and an upgraded design that match last year's revamped iPad Air.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

New iPad pre-orders: where to buy Apple's 2021 tablet

After this week's iPad 10.2 (2021) reveal, you can now pre-order the new iPad directly from Apple and at various retailers. The 9th generation tablet isn't scheduled for release until September 24, but you can ensure one will be in your hands from day one by placing a new iPad pre-order from the store in your region below. Scroll further down for where to buy links at other major retailers as we spot them.
TECHNOLOGY
9to5Mac

Comment: The star of yesterday’s Apple event was the new iPad mini

If I had to write a brutally honest headline for yesterday’s Apple event, it would be: Apple announces exciting new iPad mini (alongside worthwhile updates to Watch and iPhone). It’s not that the iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7 updates were uninteresting. Indeed, Apple has successfully sold me a...
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Apple's fall 2021 iPads: What to expect

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters. Apple's iPad season usually comes in two waves: a few models in the spring, and the rest in the fall. Apple's big upcoming event on Sept. 14 could be where the company finally unveils the iPad updates that back-to-school shoppers have been waiting for.
TECHNOLOGY
Herald & Review

See Apple's new iPad

Here's everything Apple unveiled at its big iPhone event. Apple unveiled four new iPhones, a new Apple Watch and new iPads on Tuesday during a virtual media event held from California. Here's a closer look at what was announced.
ELECTRONICS
knowtechie.com

Apple’s new iPad mini comes with a larger screen, 5G support, and starts at $499

Apple has shown off a lot of new hardware during today’s California Streaming Event. In addition to a new Apple Watch and the iPhone 13, Apple also revealed the iPad mini. The new iPad mini comes in just a bit bigger than the previous iPad mini 5 with an 8.3-inch display (the 5 was 7.9 inches). This time around, the mini features slimmer bezels, further emphasizing the “mini” aspect of the tablet. Despite the increase in display size, this device is still the smallest tablet that Apple has to offer.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

No new iPads for you at Apple's big iPhone 13 launch event

We've suspected for a pretty long time that Apple had a whole slew of exciting new products planned for official announcements and commercial releases this fall, but while a flurry of recent rumors essentially confirmed our suspicions, it's still not entirely clear when each device is set to come out.
CELL PHONES
Ubergizmo

Apple’s iPad Just Got A Brand New Refresh

Apple’s iPad lineup consists of the top-of-the-line iPad Pro, then the iPad Air, the iPad mini, and the “regular” iPad which is an entry-level tablet for those looking to get into the iPad ecosystem. If you don’t need the highest-end iPad Pro, then you will be pleased to learn that Apple has since announced an update to the iPad lineup.
TECHNOLOGY
Phandroid

Apple’s new iPads show why Android tablets just suck

For many, this may not come as much of a surprise coming from me, but Android tablets suck. Arguably, you get a better experience with DeX Mode on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 than you do even with the best Samsung tablets. And I’m not here to talk about things like Apple’s odd (and likely bogus) claims that the iPad (2021) with its two-year-old A13 Bionic chip is supposedly faster than the “best selling Chromebook” or the “best selling Android tablet”. While that’s probably true, my focus today is going to be more on the new iPad mini (2021).
TECHNOLOGY
SPY

SPY

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy