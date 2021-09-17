Walmart Is Offering a Price Reduction on Apple’s New iPad 9 Before It’s Even Released

There were quite a few revelations to come from Apple’s recent “California Streaming” press event on September 14. Namely the release of the iPhone 13, Apple Watch and the brand new iPad and iPad mini.

Most of these devices, including the $329 9th generation iPad, are now available for preorder on Apple with a ship date of September 24. However, Walmart is providing some stiff competition when it comes to the iPad , pre-selling it at a $299 base price — which is a $30 discount off the original $329 price tag. Historically, Apple was known for avoiding the types of sales events favored by other brands, but lately we’ve been finding some incredible Apple deals at retailers such as Walmart and Amazon.

Known for its low pricing, Walmart has certainly made the sticker price for the iPad much more enticing for anyone looking to purchase or upgrade their tablet experience. The new iPad isn’t even out yet, and it’s already getting its first price reduction? It’s unusual, to say the least, but we’re not complaining. The reduced pricing allows all to enjoy the device at the same $299 rate Apple offers to students and teachers. That said, it’s important to preorder now because it’s unclear how long this price drop will last.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 64GB



Buy: Apple 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 64GB $299.00

The iPad 9: What To Expect

Due to be released on September 24, 2021, the iPad 9 has undergone a few upgrades since its last iteration. This newer version is powered by an upgraded A13 Bionic chip, which gives it a 20% improvement in CPU and GPU. Apple has also doubled the storage, which means $299 device will get you 64GB of memory instead of 32GB.

Made with recycled aluminum, the device’s front camera is now a 12MP ultrawide camera and there’s also a new Truetone feature that adjusts the color of the screen to match the mood and surroundings of the room it’s in. The new iPad now uses USB-C, which puts it on par with other Apple devices such as the iPhone, allowing it to charge it quickly and conveniently.

The iPad 9 will begin shipping out on September 24. Don’t miss your chance to snag it for $299.



Buy: Apple 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 64GB $299.00