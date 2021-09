JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – After three days in court, Jefferson County Public Health has been granted a preliminary injunction against Faith Christian Academy, one of three schools in a case to require face masks and permit unscheduled inspections. On Wednesday evening, two schools, Augustine Classical Academy and Beth Eden Baptist School, reached a settlement with Jefferson County Public Health. Both schools agreed to allow public health inspectors to have full access to conduct compliance inspections, as requested by JCPH in the lawsuit. The injunction against Faith Christian Academy was granted on Thursday. (credit: CBS) The hearing for the junction and restraining order...

