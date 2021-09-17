CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Candace Cameron Bure ‘Never’ Wants to Host ‘The View’ Full-Time Again

By Samantha Whidden
 8 days ago
Following the 25th season premiere of ABC’s The View, Candace Cameron Bure is recalling her days as a permanent co-host on the talk show from 2015 to 2016.

While chatting with People, Cameron Bure described her time on The View as exciting, challenging, informative, emotional, and pretty stressful.

“It was one of the toughest jobs I’ve held, but I was incredibly grateful for the opportunity to sit at the table with such talented, smart, capable women.”

Although she had a great experience, for the most part, Cameron Bure doesn’t have any real desire to come back and be a permanent co-host.

“While I’d never want a permanent seat at the table again, it always feels like family when I come back to the show as a guest.”

Despite having no interest in being a co-host full time, Cameron Bure said she’ll always remember the warm moments on and off the camera with her The View co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar. She will also not forget the “epic” 40th birthday party on-air, which featured surprise guests Marilu Henner, Sally Field, and For King & Country. “We definitely had very fun times together.”

Why did Candace Cameron Bure Leave ‘The View’?

According to E! Online, Candace Cameron Bure announced she was leaving The View after less than two seasons.

At the time, the actress stated, “It wasn’t an easy decision. Before I started The View, I had already had my commitments to Fuller House and my work with the Hallmark Channel.”

The former The View co-host also said due to the success of both Fuller House and the Hallmark Channel, her commitments have become even greater. Not to mention, her commute between the west coast and east coast was taking a toll on her.

“The commute of going west coast to the east coast every single week for me has been tough on me and hard for my family as well,” she explained. The actress then added that she wants to make sure she is able to spend as much as possible with her children.

Also at the time, executive producer, Candi Carter, shared in an official statement that the co-hosts and crew of The View are thrilled for Cameron Bure’s success on Fuller House and her Hallmark movies.

“She will always be a part of The View and we will gladly welcome her back to the show to support her with all of her endeavors.”

During her final episode as a co-host on The View, Candace Cameron Bure stated, “I really have learned so much. This show is legendary and to think that I have been a part of it is really incredible.”

