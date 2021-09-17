409 Canaan Street
Beautiful townhome in desirable Oak Creek community. Well kept property is ready for new owners. With a large chef's kitchen and ample space to entertain, this home is ready for your family gatherings and quiet evenings. The deck is waiting for fall evenings with a relaxing drink or simply to enjoy the cooler weather. The basement is a great place to gather for sports games and movies. The owner's suite is large enough to fit a king sized bed with ample space to spare for other pieces. Relax in your own retreat with vaulted ceilings and a spa like master bath with soaking tub. The walk in closet is a welcoming size. The remaining 2 bedrooms are comfortable sizes. The back yard is great for grilling, games or even gardening. This home has it all. Write an offer today! (Pool table in basement does not convey.)www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
