409 Canaan Street

409 Canaan Street
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeautiful townhome in desirable Oak Creek community. Well kept property is ready for new owners. With a large chef's kitchen and ample space to entertain, this home is ready for your family gatherings and quiet evenings. The deck is waiting for fall evenings with a relaxing drink or simply to enjoy the cooler weather. The basement is a great place to gather for sports games and movies. The owner's suite is large enough to fit a king sized bed with ample space to spare for other pieces. Relax in your own retreat with vaulted ceilings and a spa like master bath with soaking tub. The walk in closet is a welcoming size. The remaining 2 bedrooms are comfortable sizes. The back yard is great for grilling, games or even gardening. This home has it all. Write an offer today! (Pool table in basement does not convey.)

345 Canyon Road

345 Canyon Road

345 Canyon Road

Welcome to Twin Lakes Overlook! This light, bright, and airy single-family home features a private wooded lot with a fully fenced back yard. Perfect for multi-generational living, this 6 bedroom, 3.5 bath home features 5 bedrooms upstairs and a fully finished in-law suite with a second washer dryer.. The huge gourmet kitchen with granite counters opens to the living room with a stone fireplace. The expansive owner's suite has built-in organizers and a sitting area is a wonderful retreat for any homeowner. All of the bedrooms are spacious and have easy access to private or Jack and Jill bathrooms. Entertaining will be a must with the gorgeous backyard featuring a low-maintenance composite deck, gazebo, and stone patio. Enjoy easy access to Route 50, Route 7, I-81, and Route 66. This home is freshly painted, has new carpeting, and is turn-key and ready for a quick move-in! Don't let this gem pass you by. Contact us for your private showing!
REAL ESTATE
20 Thurston Drive

20 Thurston Drive

Renovations just completed: total brand new kitchen with high-wall cabinets, granite kitchen countertop w/ new sink, faucet & disposal, new refrigerator, new stove, new dishwasher & new microwave oven . New recess lights in kitchen and living room. All new bathrooms. Hardwood floor on main level refinished. Brand new carpet in basement. Entire home freshly painted. One fireplace in basement. Brand new full bath in basement. Brand new HVAC system.
MLS
1305 Paddock Lane

1305 Paddock Lane

Steps? Forget About It! No steps in this updated, open concept rambler in the heart of Pointer Ridge. One of Bowie+GGs most sought after locations. Close to 301/50/Rt. 3/495/95 Shopping at Bowie Town Center, a short dash to Annapolis or Crofton/Gambrills. Gas for heating AND cooking-cost saving and excellent for a home chef. Upgraded with granite counter tops, stainless steel LG Appliances to include a double convection ovens! Tankless Water heater. True Surround sound already integrated and installed in living room wall-ready for your flat screen HDTV, and your sub woofer to be hooked up! Wired up and ready to GO! Can you say fight parties? Spa bathroom in Primary bedroom, and spa bath also in the main hall bath. Hall bathroom has an integrated Bluetooth speaker over shower! Walk in closet in primary bedroom. Perfect entertaining patio off family room ready for your parties and celebrations. No maintenance vinyl privacy fully fenced rear yard. Safety locking gates on both sides of yard, to protect your little ones or pets from wandering. New roof stripped and installed 2018 with many years of wear left. AC replaced 2016 and recently serviced! New ducts installed at listing. New Paint at listing. Ready for you to move right in! Won+GGt last. Get a showing today!
REAL ESTATE
436 Cromwell Court

436 Cromwell Court

OPEN HOUSE Tomorrow - Sunday 9/26 1-3 P.M. - Renovated 3 BED 2 1/2 BATH townhome in conveniently located and HOA maintained Southridge Townhomes subdivision - new flooring throughout- new lighting fixtures - new kitchen - gorgeous granite countertops - new stainless appliances - new cabinets - new baths - new vanities - new sliding glass door - new roof - architectural shingles - window glass updated (still on order) - blown in insulation - freshly painted - new switches & outlets - w/d convey - Rheem ac/gas furnace - all new door hardware - fireplace - privacy fence - garden shed - concrete patio - main water line replaced ($4k) - community pool - front yard lawn care included in HOA fee - cul-de-sac street - and all conveniently located to town amenities! agent/owner.
REAL ESTATE
615 Cottontail Drive

615 Cottontail Drive

Adorable home in the quaint community of Shumaker Glen is almost ready for new owners! This single-owner ranch-style home has 3 ample bedrooms and 1 full bath and was the perfect size for their family for many years. It+GGs situated on a beautiful lot and has been lovingly cared for. Entering the home, you+GGll find a spacious living room that opens to the dining area with a beautiful wood accent wall and oversized kitchen with updated appliances & flooring throughout the area. Off the dining space are sliders out to the beautiful back yard +GG perfect for those who like to spend time outdoors. Out back you+GGll find a lovely brick-enclosed patio area with brick grill and seating space overlooking the private, shaded back yard. There+GGs also a storage shed for your gardening tools and a beautiful stone surrounded fish-pond just looking for a little attention. Back inside you+GGll find a full bath that has been updated and the 3 amply sized bedrooms. To top it off, the roof was replaced about 8 years ago so there's plenty of life left! There+GGs lots to love and tons of potential in this easy-care home! Just a few personal touches will make it your own!!
HOME & GARDEN
8040 Frytown Road

8040 Frytown Road

WOW so much has been done to this home since the owner's purchased it. Both main level bathrooms have been completely renovated. The kitchen has new stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, tile floor that extends into foyer closets, laundry closet, pantry and dining area. Granite countertops. Kitchen island is moveable. True french doors added on both main and lower level. All new windows and blinds on both levels. New storm door. Front enclosed porch has been freshly painted. Barn doors for laundry room. All light fixtures have been upgraded to LED. New hot water heater. Whole house sediment water filtration system. Whole house water UV light. Extended the fireplace floor to ceiling and added stone decor and a floating mantle. Home is light and bright. Main level offers 3 nice sized bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, living room, kitchen, dining area plus main level laundry. Lower level has a large recreation room, family room, 4th bedroom plus a full bath and a storage room. There is a 2 car garage with a new garage door, hardware and opener (also accessible online) plus a workshop with 100 amp electric and a 7500 watt hard wired electric heater, plus a garage door and opener. New/upgraded monitored burglar alarm system with monitored smoke detector (accessible online) New 7 camera surveillance system that is accessible online and TV. Owners had the trees removed to enhance views of the mountains. New oversized double entrance asphalt driveway. Raised septic riser was added. Stamped concrete front patio and left sidewalk to deck. New upgraded shingles for the shed. Added steps to the deck. Comcast high speed internet, TV and landline. Added a 50 amp plug and sub panel for a large portable generator (generator is not included) Fire pit and seasoned, cut and stacked firewood. The lower level could be turned into an in law suite, should you need one. Close to town. This home has been lovingly cared for and updated.
REAL ESTATE
521 Valcour

521 Valcour

A gem of a house now available in Catonsville! This VERY well-maintained home has so much to offer it's new buyers! Lots of upgrades! Kitchen remodeled in the last 5 years, all stainless steal appliances, granite countertops, island, and new flooring! Open upper level/family room with vaulted ceilings leads to 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Master bedroom includes hardwood floors and full bath. Kitchen opens to spacious screened-in porch with stairs to yard and a large sundeck. A great space to entertain or relax! Lower level opens to two finished areas great for entertaining or a play room/office/den, includes a half bath. Stay warm and heat the house with this fantastic pellet stove. Unfinished/Utility room has plenty of space for storage and includes work bench, extra refrigerator, W/D and entrance to backyard. Detached garage is the perfect space for motorcycles, cars, storage or work area! Equipped with electric and lighting. Large yard which includes a firepit area! Additional large storage unit/shed on property. Wholes house central vacuum! UPGRADES: new siding, new gutter guards, roof less than 10 years old, HVAC under 8 years old, HWH and windows under 5 years old, concrete driveway and carpet under 4 years old, new front door and framing. Don't miss this one!
CATONSVILLE, MD
12 Planters Place

12 Planters Place

6558 Total Sqft Prepare to be "Wowed" . This is a huge mansion sized rambler. With an upgraded 50 year roof that was installed in 2016. Featuring a 20x40 Heated Salt Water Pool. Main Level Verandah with fan 24 x15. Large primary suite and spa bath with a large shower and double spray units. Plus a self contained apartment. Media room, Game area, Chef's caliber kitchen, unbelievable club room with Zoom Center and lavish bar.Lower level opens to a covered lower party deck, all over looking at the pool and wooded backyard. Its like living in a private country club.
MLS
1250 Delafield Place NE

1250 Delafield Place NE

Your dream home has finally hit the market! Schedule a tour today! Pride of ownership abounds in this 3 bedroom, 2 full bath End row home. The cozy front porch, interior+GGs original charm and quality and the tasteful updates show in the beaming hardwood floors, Gourmet kitchen , functional lower level with full bath, both bathrooms renovated, 8 ft basement ceiling. Restored beautiful rear Deck, 2 car parking in the rear. Conveniently located near 3 Metro Stations, (Fort Totten, Brookland, West Hyattsville), Catholic University, plus Dining and Shopping on Brookland+GGs 12th St row. Location is important here because it is close to the Metro and all the great amenities in Brookland and the upcoming development close to Fort Totten. It is also near the booming Route One Corridor including Mount Rainier and Hyattsville.
REAL ESTATE
244 Willowshire Ct

244 Willowshire Ct

UNDER CONSTRUCTION 3 finished levels. 1 car garage with opener. Over 1,850 sq. ft. of finished living space. Plenty of room for all! Rear kitchen layout with island, 42" stained cabinets, step-in pantry, stainless appliances granite counter tops. Owners bedroom features dual vanities, step-in shower and large walk-in closet. First floor rec room. 18 x 10 deck. Smart home package and security system. LVP flooring in foyer, kitchen, dining, family room and 1/2 bath. HOA includes lawn care, snow removal (even your drive and lead walk!). Pictures and virtual tour are of a model home and show optional upgrades. Hours Wednesday through Monday 10-6, Closed Tues Up to $5,000 IN CLOSING COST ASSISTANCE - ASK FOR DETAILS,Granite Counter,Maple Cabinets.
REAL ESTATE
1413 N Chester Street

1413 N Chester Street

This is a Assignment purchase agreement -Buyer will pay all closing and settlement costThis property is a full rehap!Please call contact person with all questionsProperty is a board-up no entry. Listing courtesy of Bennett Realty Solutions. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal,...
MLS
9303 Ogden Place

9303 Ogden Place

Welcome to this gorgeous sun-filled, 2-level ranch/rambler in Lanham featuring 4 bedrooms + 2 baths and plentiful parking (detached 2-car garage and 6 car driveway). Meticulously maintained and fully renovated, no detail has been overlooked. Top to bottom kitchen (2018) and bathroom (2021) renovation!! Newly refinished solid hardwood floors, open floor plan, custom crown moldings, Samsung kitchen appliances (refrigerator, electric oven/range, exhaust range hood, and dishwasher), wine/beverage fridge, sparkling white quartz countertops, keyless front and back door smart locks, and much more. The main level hosts a living room, dining room, gourmet kitchen, 3 bedrooms with a fully remodeled bathroom. The finished lower level has a large recreation space perfect for working from home, or it can be used as a media room and/or flex-space. The lower level also has 1 bedroom, a full bathroom, a dedicated space for laundry and a utility room. This home has a beautiful front yard and back yard - perfect for enjoying the outdoors, gardening or hosting a BBQ. The yard is completely fenced in, and the back yard has new pavers that were recently installed in the back patio. This home also has a newly installed rain water collection tank perfect saving you money to water your backyard/garden! This property is just a short 4-minute drive to the Seabrook MARC-Penn Train Station, an 8-minute WALK to restaurants and local amenities, and a 10-minute drive to over 40 restaurants!! 30-45 minutes from BWI and DCA. 8-Minute drive to Capitol Beltway (I-495) and 10-minutes from Washington, DC - Welcome home!
HOME & GARDEN
518 N Littleton Street

518 N Littleton Street

Absolutely gorgeous!!! ALL NEW FLOORING, PAINT, LIGHTING, INTERIOR DOORS with NEWER-APPLIANCES, WHOLE HOUSE GENERATOR, REMODELED BATHS, 50 YEAR ROOF, DRIVEWAY, FRONT STOOP AND WALK WAY. All of this located in a quiet cul-de-sac with a prime location. This spectacular home features designer appliances to include a Wolf cooktop, Kitchen Aid wall oven and dish washer with a new refrigerator on order. Tons of storage room in the lower level with the possibility of adding additional finished space! Come see this home before it is gone!!!!
MLS
658 Mount Lubentia Court E

658 Mount Lubentia Court E

Simple elegance and beauty describe this rare find. Seller has taken meticulous care. Seller hates to go now that he has spruced up for sale. Open the front door and you are greeted by gleaming hardwood flooring, gracefully painted walls, an upgraded kitchen, step down dining room with pricey chandelier and dimmer switch. Powder room is at the front of house as you step in. Up the stairs and the gleam continues. Generous size owner's suite with full bath. Two additional bedrooms and a hall bath make this beauty complete. Will go quickly. Be sure to check out the fenced backyard, the lawn sprinkler and security system which will stay. Great community with easy access to community college, outstanding grade schools, shopping, the beltway, metro. Have it all. Come well qualified and ready to go to settlement. Call helpful agent with any questions.
REAL ESTATE
3024-N Calvert Street N , E2

3024-N Calvert Street N , E2

Refined and Elegant Italian Renaissance beauty in the heart of historic Charles Village!Welcome home! History envelops you as you enter the lovely garden and arched entry into this amazing and rarely available first level gem! Gleaming heart pine floors, soaring light filled rooms, Pella architectural replacement windows in expansive living room complete with wood burning fireplace perfect to perch by and read a good book. Living room opens to a generous formal dining room with charming built in, Marvin Palladian replacement windows in inviting sun room, convenient half bath on main level new appliances in kitchen with walk in pantry, three spacious bedrooms, tons of storage plus additional storage unit, laundry facility, exercise room and common sitting room in lower level completes the picture! Care Free living at its best! Moments to Hopkins Homewood Campus, Union Memorial Hospital, Baltimore Museum of Art the Rotunda the fabulous Waverly farmers market, Downtown and Towson!
REAL ESTATE
8403 Gannon Court

8403 Gannon Court

Welcome Home! This beautiful, open floor plan, brick front colonial home, has been immaculately maintained and is the one you have been waiting for! The home sits on well manicured corner lot in the elegant community of Shamrock Manor. Decorated with warm neutral colors the two story foyer allows an abundance of natural light Beautiful new hardwood flooring from the foyer to the second floor landing. The home has a formal living room, dining room, spacious kitchen which features a double wall oven, huge island and a large pantry that opens to the family room with a gas fireplace. Cork flooring throughout the kitchen, family room and first floor laundry room. The master bedroom has an on-suite master bath with double sinks, a large soaker tub, separate shower and a large master closet. There are 3 additional bedrooms and a guest hall bath with updated finishes. Fully finished basement with theater room, recreation room, half bath and even additional space for an office, gym and tons of storage. The outdoor patio, right off the kitchen is great for summer BBQs and entertaining while enjoying the beautiful landscape and newly installed irrigation system. Not only is the home amazing but so is the location, with close proximity to, Fort Meade, NSA, BWI Airport, Baltimore, Annapolis and Washington D.C.Schedule your appointment immediately, this home will not last long!
REAL ESTATE
14613 Stonewall Drive

14613 Stonewall Drive

Spacious and bright, and a must add to your tour of homes for Sunday. 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath colonial in Stonegate neighborhood, with fabulous yard for entertaining, 2 level deck and lots of privacy. Walkout basement.Spacious eat in kitchen with cherrywood cabinets and granite tops, stainless steel appliances, Wine cooler, washer and dryer in first floor laundry room, 2 car garage, finished walk out basement, hardwood floors and more.Peace of mind included, New appliances, new roof, new windows, new Heating and cooling.Open Sunday 1-3.
MLS
7725 Burnside Road

7725 Burnside Road

Move-in Ready contemporary 3BR, 1.5BA townhome with open floor plan. Updated in 2018, with vinyl wood floors, new kitchen with Frigidaire GE stainless steel appliances, refrigerator witch ice-maker, self-cleaning range, dishwasher, GE stack washer/dryer. Very efficient utilities with upgraded Andersen windows, CAC & ceiling fan. Carpeted bedroom, updated bath. Pull-down attic with insulation. Cement patio and storage shed in rear. Near FedEx Field, 3-miles to Largo Town Center Metro, Community Center & Woodmore Towne Centre.
MLS
1130 N Johnson Street

1130 N Johnson Street

JUST LISTED in CLARENDON! OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY (9/26) 2-4pm! Only 0.3-mile to Metro and everything Clarendon has to offer! 3/4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, 2-Car Garage townhome with grand scale, fireplace, balcony, and approx. 2,695 SF of living space. Can't beat this location!. Listing courtesy of Washington Fine Properties, Llc. ©2021...
MLS
2138 Graythorn Road

2138 Graythorn Road

Perfect house for the first time home buyer. Well maintained by the owner of over 15 years. Old-time quality construction. Original windows have been replaced. Carpet covers wooden floors. Kitchen and bathroom have been upgraded for comfortable tastes. The awning has been added to the entrance in 2021. Fancy accents and personalization are left to the imagination of the buyer or just move in and enjoy!
MLS

