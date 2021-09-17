188 Kelley Road

Nestled between a lovely newer subdivision on Taylor Hill way and rural feeling Dusty Lane this lot is the perfect place to build your dream home on a quiet lane away from the hustle and bustle without compromising convenience. You will have access to the commuting corridors of Route 1 and Interstate 95.Please note that this lot adjoins another and the cleared area is 2 separate quarter-acre lots. Photos mark the lot listed here. Commuters have several options within 5 miles: Take a carpool or van ride from the commuter lot on Warrenton Rd or hop on a train from Downtown or Leeland Station. The main gate at Quantico is 20 miles by road. Stay on the back roads for 10-minute commutes to employers like Geico, Intuit, or the future Amazon distribution center, There are tons of food and grocery deliveries if you never want to leave home. You don+-+G+Gt have to go far to find recreation options at local parks, trails, galleries, Historic Fredericksburg, or the Rappahannock River, which are all practically in your own backyard! This ready to build homesite is left over from the development of Stafford Landing Subdivision. Equivalent lots were wholesaled to a well-known builder in bulk for $109,000-120,000. Only five lots are left for immediate sale and this parcel is one of 3 that are already cleared, levelled, and have utilities to the site. The address has not been legally recorded as there is no site plan for the exact house recorded, Legal address is Stafford County VA tax map 45D-1-33E.