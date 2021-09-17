9120 Clubhouse Drive

WOW so much has been done to this home since the owner's purchased it. Both main level bathrooms have been completely renovated. The kitchen has new stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, tile floor that extends into foyer closets, laundry closet, pantry and dining area. Granite countertops. Kitchen island is moveable. True french doors added on both main and lower level. All new windows and blinds on both levels. New storm door. Front enclosed porch has been freshly painted. Barn doors for laundry room. All light fixtures have been upgraded to LED. New hot water heater. Whole house sediment water filtration system. Whole house water UV light. Extended the fireplace floor to ceiling and added stone decor and a floating mantle. Home is light and bright. Main level offers 3 nice sized bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, living room, kitchen, dining area plus main level laundry. Lower level has a large recreation room, family room, 4th bedroom plus a full bath and a storage room. There is a 2 car garage with a new garage door, hardware and opener (also accessible online) plus a workshop with 100 amp electric and a 7500 watt hard wired electric heater, plus a garage door and opener. New/upgraded monitored burglar alarm system with monitored smoke detector (accessible online) New 7 camera surveillance system that is accessible online and TV. Owners had the trees removed to enhance views of the mountains. New oversized double entrance asphalt driveway. Raised septic riser was added. Stamped concrete front patio and left sidewalk to deck. New upgraded shingles for the shed. Added steps to the deck. Comcast high speed internet, TV and landline. Added a 50 amp plug and sub panel for a large portable generator (generator is not included) Fire pit and seasoned, cut and stacked firewood. The lower level could be turned into an in law suite, should you need one. Close to town. This home has been lovingly cared for and updated.

REAL ESTATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO