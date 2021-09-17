Samsung’s Galaxy S22 could be smaller than the S21 in more than one way

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series will likely launch in just a few months, and the rumor mill is well underway. Last month, a leak revealed that the Galaxy S22 Ultra might use the same zoom cameras as the Galaxy S20 Ultra, and an even more recent leak has tipped both the S22 and the S22+ to feature a 50MP GN5 camera and the Exynos 2200 chipset. Now, noted Samsung leaker Ice Universe has tipped that the Samsung Galaxy S22 could be smaller than the S21. However, not only will the display be smaller, but it seems that the battery size will be smaller too.