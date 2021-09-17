Purdue creates whitest paint on Earth and it could eliminate need for air conditioning
It's the whitest paint you'll ever see in your life and scientists hope it will help in the battle against climate change. It could also make air conditioning obsolete. When Purdue University researchers set out to develop a new paint, the goal was to create one that would reflect sunlight away from a building, the university said Thursday. It turns out, they also set an official world record for the whitest paint on Earth.www.wthr.com
