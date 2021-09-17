CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Purdue University

Purdue creates whitest paint on Earth and it could eliminate need for air conditioning

WTHR
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's the whitest paint you'll ever see in your life and scientists hope it will help in the battle against climate change. It could also make air conditioning obsolete. When Purdue University researchers set out to develop a new paint, the goal was to create one that would reflect sunlight away from a building, the university said Thursday. It turns out, they also set an official world record for the whitest paint on Earth.

www.wthr.com

Comments / 1

Related
nanowerk.com

The world's whitest paint might drastically reduce your air condition bill

(Nanowerk News) Want to save big on your air conditioning bills? Wait a few years to coat your home with the world’s whitest paint, which may dramatically reduce or even eliminate the need for air conditioning. The paint, developed at Purdue University, has earned a Guinness World RecordsTM title. The...
LIFESTYLE
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Paint development places Purdue prof on white track with world record

Clorox has been promising consumers the whitest whites for decades, but Purdue University researchers have delivered. We told you in April that mechanical engineering professor Xiulin Ruan and his students developed a special paint – the whitest on record, they said at the time – that could reduce the need for air conditioning and decrease reliance on fossil fuels.
SOLAR POWER
windermeresun.com

Xiulin Ruan, Purdue University Engineering Professor & His Team Created Whitest Paint To Curb Global Warming

(Please click on red links & note magenta) For updated global info & data on COVID-19, please click HERE. For updated global data & graphs on COVID-19, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases and death counts in USA by state, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida via Florida COVID Action, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida, via Florida state government, please click HERE.
WINDERMERE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Earth#Purdue University Global#The World Economic Forum
technologynetworks.com

Scientists Have Created the World's Whitest Paint

Want to save big on your air conditioning bills? Wait a few years to coat your home with the world’s whitest paint, which may dramatically reduce or even eliminate the need for air conditioning. The paint, developed at Purdue University, has earned a Guinness World RecordsTM title. The record appears...
GLOBAL WARMING
texasbreaking.com

A White Paint That Can Reduce Air Conditioning Usage In Your Home

A lab at Purdue University has created the whitest paint in the world, a paint so white that it could eventually reduce or even eliminate the need for air conditioning, according to scientists. According to the research, the ultra-white paint reflects 98.1 percent of solar radiation while outputting infrared heat.
HOME & GARDEN
ScienceAlert

Ice Melt at The Poles Is Now Causing Hidden Changes to Earth's Crust on a Huge Scale

As the polar ice sheets melt, the process is not just raising sea levels – it's also warping the underlying surface of Earth, a new study reveals, and some of the effects can be seen across thousands of miles. What's happening is that Earth's crust is rising and spreading as the weight of the ice across Greenland, Antarctica, and the Arctic Islands gets lifted. The movement isn't huge, averaging less than a millimeter a year, but it's there and it covers a lot of ground. There's a feedback loop happening too, because as the bedrock under the ice shifts, that in turn...
EARTH SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
ScienceAlert

This Insane New Image of The Moon's Tycho Carter Is So Detailed It Barely Looks Real

A new telescope system has managed to capture the highest resolution image of the Moon ever taken from Earth using radar technology. The feat took years of work, and the result is spectacularly detailed. The focal point is Tycho Crater, one of the most prominent impressions on the Moon. And even though it was taken from hundreds of thousands of kilometers away, the picture makes you feel as though you are flying right over the surface of Earth's only natural satellite. The resolution of the resulting image is five meters by five meters and contains roughly 1.4 billion pixels. Together, it encompasses...
ASTRONOMY
weatherboy.com

Sun Erupts with Double Blast; Energy Headed to Earth

The Sun is an explosive mood today, erupting C-class flares off of its surface; it appears a double blast is sending energy to Earth now. A C2-class flare exploded off of sunspot AR2864 earlier today. A pulse of UV radiation ionized the Earth’s atmosphere, bringing about interference and disruption in some radio communications. An even larger explosion occured today, with giant sunspot AR2866 producing a C8-class flare. That larger event disturbed radio communications over North, Central, and South America today.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

This Is What It Looks Like When a Black Hole Snacks on an Unlucky Star

Analyzing observations of an X-ray flare and fitting the data with theoretical models, University of Arizona astronomers documented a fatal encounter between an unlucky star and an intermediate-mass black hole. While black holes and toddlers don’t seem to have much in common, they are remarkably similar in one aspect: Both...
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

Planet Nine Finally Found? What New Observations Reveal

Astronomers had been on the hunt for the ninth planet of the Solar System for quite a while. Pluto lost that status a long time ago, in 2006 when it was downgraded only to the state of a dwarf planet. But scientists suspect for a few years that there has...
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

Scientists Discover When Earth’s Oxygen Will Run Out – Should We Worry?

They say you can’t live without love, but oxygen could be even more important. Even the chemical element generated by plants that we all need every second will run out someday, leaving the planet inhabitable. Once again, we have to realize that nothing lasts forever. TweakTown.com now speaks about a...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Potential Remnants of Original Dinosaur DNA Discovered in Exquisitely Preserved Dinosaur Cells

Organic molecule remnants found in nuclei of 125-million-year-old dinosaur cells. A team of scientists from the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology (IVPP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and from the Shandong Tianyu Museum of Nature (STM) has isolated exquisitely preserved cartilage cells in a 125-million-year-old dinosaur from Northeast China that contain nuclei with remnants of organic molecules and chromatin. The study was published in Communications Biology on September 24, 2021.
WILDLIFE
ScienceAlert

There's a Reliable Method For Triggering Lucid Dreams, Scientists Have Found

They're incredible. Amazing. Magical. But perhaps the most fantastic thing about lucid dreams – in which the dreamer becomes aware they're dreaming – is how realistic they seem. Sadly, only about half of us ever experience lucid dreams in our lives, and efforts to trigger the phenomenon have delivered mixed results. But a study published in 2018 revealed one of the most effective ways of inducing lucid dreaming yet. Building on their own previous research, researchers at the University of Wisconsin–Madison and the Lucidity Institute in Hawaii wanted to investigate how chemicals called acetylcholinesterase inhibitors (AChEls) might promote lucid dreaming. The neurotransmitter acetylcholine...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

In a First, Scientists Track 1 Million Neurons Near-Simultaneously in a Mouse Brain

Researchers have managed to keep tabs on 1 million different neurons in the brains of mice at one time – taking scientists an impressive step closer towards one day being able to track the very-complex activity of human brains. The key is an innovation that's being called 'light beads microscopy'. It improves on current two-photon microscopy, using lasers to trigger introduced fluorescence in living cells. As the cells are lit up, scientists can see how they're moving and interacting. With light beads microscopy, scientists can get the speed, scale, and resolution required to map a mouse brain in detail as its neural...
SCIENCE
CBS Chicago

World’s Smallest Flying Structure Developed By Northwestern Engineers

CHICAGO (CBS) — Engineers have developed what they say is the world’s smallest flying structure — the size of a grain of sand. World’s smallest flying structure. (Credit: Northwestern University) The “micro-flier” is actually a winged microchip that spins through the air. The goal is to eventually use it to monitor air pollution or airborne illnesses.  
AIR POLLUTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy