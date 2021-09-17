CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

UN using honor system to check vaccinations for big meeting

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly is relying on an honor system to ensure that world leaders have been vaccinated before they speak at next week’s big meeting. Presidents, premiers, monarchs and other dignitaries won’t have to show vaccination cards or other proof of inoculation. Assembly President Abdulla Shahid said Thursday that they’ll simply attest to being vaccinated by swiping their ID badges. The U.N. has been wrestling with how to implement a New York City vaccination requirement for convention centers. Russia has criticized the policy, and the first scheduled speaker, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, says he doesn’t plan get vaccinated anytime soon.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Marietta Daily Journal

Biden to announce new COVID vaccine aid before UN meeting, Murthy says

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will announce his next steps to boost the global COVID-19 vaccine supply before this year’s United Nations General Assembly begins, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said. Biden is weighing a multilateral meeting ahead of the U.N. leaders’ sessions aimed at vaccine supply, and has said...
PHARMACEUTICALS
WHIO Dayton

World leaders face new rule at UN meeting: vaccination

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — World leaders will have to be vaccinated against the coronavirus to speak at the U.N. General Assembly's big meeting next week, the assembly leader and New York City officials have said, prompting swift objections from at least one nation. With the diplomatic world's premier event...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Bolsonaro: You Can’t Make Me Get Vaccinated for UN Meeting in New York

Brazil’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro knows the risks of the coronavirus more than most, having famously caught the disease before getting pecked by an emu-like bird when trying to cheer himself up in quarantine last year. However, despite his traumatic experience, he’s refused to take his COVID-19 shots, and will defy a vaccine mandate for the United Nations General Assembly in New York next week. The New York Mayor’s office has made clear that everyone who wants to attend the meeting must show proof of vaccination to enter the debate hall. But the UN’s Secretary General António Guterres has admitted that he can’t force heads of state to get the vaccine, and Bolsonaro reportedly said Thursday that he’ll attend the meeting despite his lack of inoculation. The president previously said he’ll be the “last Brazilian” to get a vaccine.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
Washington Post

Brazil’s unvaccinated Bolsonaro appears to break U.N. vaccine ‘honor system’ during address

CORRECTION: Brazil’s president was pictured eating pizza in New York on Sunday night, not Monday. This story has been corrected. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was the first world leader to speak Tuesday at the U.N. General Assembly, creating a defiantly awkward opener for an event expected to focus largely on the global response to the coronavirus pandemic.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honor System#Russia#Vaccinations#Un#Ap#The U N General Assembly#U N#Brazilian
fox5ny.com

UN dignitaries on COVID merit system

The United Nations General Assembly gathered together Monday for the first time after the event was canceled last year due to COVID. All attendees are on the merit system when it comes to vaccination status.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Brazil's fully vaccinated health minister who tested positive for COVID-19 gave protesters the middle finger as he departed UN after meeting with UK PM Boris Johnson

Brazil's Minister of Health, who tested positive for COVID-19 while attending a United Nations conference in New York City, was seen on video giving protesters the middle finger after meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and staying at the same hotel as Joe Biden. Brazilian journalist Raquel Krähenbühl tweeted...
WORLD
AFP

US sending Bangladesh extra 2.5 million Covid vaccine doses: W.House

The United States is shipping another 2.5 million Covid vaccine doses to hard-hit Bangladesh, a White House official told AFP on Thursday, after the Biden administration announced a ramping up of global donations. The latest shipment -- 2,508,480 Pfizer doses -- brings the total of US shots to the country above nine million. Packing was underway and first deliveries, made through the World Health Organization's Covax program, arrive Monday, the official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AFP. "We are proud to be able to deliver these safe and effective vaccines to the people of Bangladesh," said the official, adding that there were "no strings attached" to the donation.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Back from UN, Bolsonaro son tests positive for Covid

President Jair Bolsonaro's lawmaker son said Friday he had contracted the coronavirus -- the third member of Brazil's delegation to the UN General Assembly in New York to test positive. Eduardo Bolsonaro, 37, said on Twitter he was feeling well and had "started to treat myself" without specifying what he was using. He cited his infection as evidence in his campaign against the coronavirus vaccine passport recently introduced in some Brazilian cities. "We know that the vaccines were developed faster than is usually the case. I received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine and I got Covid," he said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
United Nations
Iola Register

Nations sound alarms at UN meeting

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Racism, climate change and worsening divisions among nations and cultures topped the agenda today as leaders from China to Costa Rica, from Finland to Turkey to the United Nations itself outlined reasons why the world isn’t working as it should — and what must be done quickly to fix it. Said one country’s president: “The future is raising its voice at us.”
CHINA
abc17news.com

Harry and Meghan visit UN during world leaders’ meeting

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have met with a top United Nations official amid the world body’s biggest gathering of the year. The royals came to U.N. headquarters to speak with Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed. All three appeared later Saturday at the Global Citizen Live concert in New York’s Central Park. Meghan says it was a “lovely meeting.” The U.N. is in the midst of the annual General Assembly gathering of world leaders.
WORLD
Shropshire Star

Harry and Meghan meet UN official ahead of concert calling for vaccine equity

Deputy Secretary-General of the UN Amina Mohammed met the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ahead of their attendance at Global Citizen Live. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have spoken about vaccine equity with a United Nations official before they join a concert in New York set up to promote the topic.
WORLD
The Independent

Philanthropies pledge billions during UN meeting

Embargoed for Thursday, 1:30 PM EST The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation announced plans Thursday to spend more than $900 million over the next five years to curb global malnutrition, a move to stem the rise in world hunger during the COVID-19 pandemic. It's one of several pledges private donors made this week as world leaders gather in New York for the annual United Nations General Assembly On Wednesday, a coalition of nine foundations said they would collectively spend $5 billion by 2030 to protect at least 30% of the planet's land and sea, known as 30x30. The pledge from...
CHARITIES
AFP

France to double Covid vaccine doses for poorer countries

France will double the number of vaccine doses it will send to poorer countries to 120 million, President Emmanuel Macron pledged on Saturday, in a video broadcast during the Global Citizen concert in Paris. "France pledges to double the number of doses it is giving," he added.
PHARMACEUTICALS
abc17news.com

Ethiopia to world leaders: Be ‘constructive’ on Tigray

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Ethiopia is telling the international community to steer clear of sanctions and avoid meddling over its war with forces from its Tigray region. It wants other nations to let the African Union work on bringing all parties together. Deputy Prime Minster Demeke Mekonnen spoke Saturday at the U.N. General Assembly meeting of world leaders. The United States threatened last week to impose sanctions against Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and other Ethiopian leaders. War erupted in Tigray in November after a political clash between Abiy and the Tigrayans who had long dominated the national government.
POLITICS
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy