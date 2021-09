A day at a secluded sandy beach on the Columbia River just north of the Tri-Cities ended with the family dog dead, likely from toxic algae. The family reported the death to the Benton Franklin Health District on Monday morning and by the end of the day officials there were also looking into the deaths of two other dogs after swimming near Leslie Groves and Howard Amon parks, as well as upstream.

BENTON COUNTY, WA ・ 12 DAYS AGO