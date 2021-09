Denmark’s government has proposed a draft law that would restrict prison inmates serving life sentences from communicating with much of the outside world. The bill, submitted to lawmakers this week by the Justice Ministry, comes after public frustration over how Peter Madsen, who was responsible for one of the most heinous crimes in recent Danish memory, pursued relationships with female admirers while incarcerated. Madsen, a convicted murderer serving a life sentence, met and married his current wife while in prison; he also had a long-distance relationship with a teenage minor.

