The Orioles played a pair of bizarre games yesterday that did not end in their favor. Today, the Birds look to bounce back and force a series split. Zac Lowther takes the hill against a tough Toronto lineup. Lowther limited the Royals to just one run in six innings of work his last time out. The outing marked his first start for Baltimore since May 8 and the first quality start of his career. Lowther, like many other Orioles, is playing for a spot with the club next season.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO