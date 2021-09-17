Police 9-18

Monday at 2:30 a.m. police were dispatched to Long John Silvers for a report of an intoxicated male causing a disturbance. Police made contact with the suspect, Guage McGuire, 29, of State College, who was found inside his vehicle with its motor running. He was allegedly under the influence of several controlled substances. He was arrested and found with suspected heroin. The vehicle was then searched, and police found suspected marijuana and mushrooms. McGuire was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a blood draw and his vehicle was towed from the parking lot. Charges are pending lab test results.