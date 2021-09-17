CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
32 Free Things That Are Only a Click Away

The familiar adage "Nothing in life is free" is officially debunked. Rather than wasting time playing the skeptic, search some tried-and-true websites to uncover the best deals, samples, coupons and more items that are available to anyone for free.

Although it's true that you have to invest time to find worthwhile freebies, once you find what you want, it's all worth it. Within this list, there's something for everyone -- maybe even some surprises. Check out 33 of the best websites where you can get free stuff online for every day and the holidays.

Last updated: Sept. 17, 2021

FreeSamples.org

Freesamples.org is a portal that gives you access to freebies such as household items. You also can find coupons for products and local restaurants. Get the free stuff you want by checking for updated deals every day.

Viggle

Score free gift cards from viggle.com just for watching TV shows you enjoy. Earn rewards points every time you check into any live TV or streaming program using the Viggle app .

The longer you watch, the more Perk Points you'll earn, which you can exchange for a prepaid debit card or gift cards from Walmart, Target or Starbucks. The site even offers free Amazon gift cards.

Craigslist

Freecycling is based on the idea that many people no longer want or need used items that still have a remaining useful life. Rather than throwing these items away, the owners give away items -- such as free baby stuff or outdoor furniture -- to the general public. Scope the things you should never buy new to get ideas.

Although craigslist.org has a mixed reputation -- users need to use caution and common sense when interacting with total strangers -- it's a great source for finding free stuff, including items offered through freecycling.

The Freecycle Network

And if you aren't comfortable with Craigslist, there's always freecycle.org — an entire community of over 9 million members dedicated to sharing free stuff within neighborhoods. It has over 5,000 local town groups and is free to join.

Coupons.com

Couponing has gone from a trend to a lifestyle for many. The number of websites dedicated to providing access to coupons has exploded in recent years.

As a leader in the industry, coupons.com offers multiple ways to get coupons online for everything from laundry detergent to apparel. You can use the site to print coupons, find coupon codes and discover discounts to specific retailers.

The Krazy Coupon Lady

Extreme couponing website The Krazy Coupon Lady is a great source of coupons for some of your favorite retailers. You'll find coupons that can be used at discount stores such as Walmart and Big Lots, as well as deals at retailers like Sephora and Home Depot. You can also find coupons to get a sweet deal on ice cream.

FreeStuff.com

Freestuff.com gives you access to free samples of common household items ranging from coffee to cleaning products. You can use this site to save money on many items you already use, or to try out new brands for free.

WomenFreebies

Offering people the chance to try before they buy, WomenFreebies offers links to free samples, coupons and giveaways of products geared toward women. You'll find everything from candle samples to beauty freebies through this site.

Drugs.com

Drugs.com is an online resource that provides information about medicines. It also offers a drug discount program with a coupon that can save you as much as 80% at participating pharmacies, according to the website.

AnnualCreditReport.com

You don't need to pay to review your credit history and make sure all your information is correct. Instead, you can easily get a free copy of each of your credit reports from the three major credit bureaus -- Experian, Equifax and TransUnion - - once a year. One of the easiest ways to access this is at annualcreditreport.com .

Free Stuff Finder

Freestufffinder.com shares deals, giveaways and discounts offered online and at popular retailers. The site highlights your savings by showing you both the original price of an item and the price after coupons and discounts.

FreeSampleParty

FreeSampleParty offers access to the best free samples available online. Plus, as a bonus, you can sign up for a Life Hacks newsletter that will send you tips, savings, bargains and free stuff.

The Penny Hoarder

In addition to sharing freebies, The Penny Hoarder offers advice on saving and earning money in unconventional ways.

Hey, It’s Free!

Hey, it's Free! is also a good source for free offers. Find coupons for a range of items, birthday freebies and promo codes.

Freaky Freddie’s

In addition to free samples and products for grown-ups, Freaky Freddie's has a list of free stuff for kids. Check out offers for books, T-shirts, coloring books and more.

Totally! Free Stuff

Totally! Free Stuff features dozens of categories of free stuff. Search for items in categories for each type of person or interest -- such as men, women, business, religion and wedding -- or by product type, such as kitchen, pet products, toys, sports and automotive.

ILoveFreeThings.com

ILFT.com is another site with a diverse collection of links to free stuff for kids, from activity books to deals on fun activities like bowling. The site also has other categories of free things for people of all ages.

Freeflys

Freeflys provides lists of free samples, coupons and promo codes. You can search the site or look for items sorted by category — like food — to find a freebie.

Raise

Raise is an online marketplace that allows you to buy gift cards at a discount for products and services from stores and restaurants including GameStop, Sephora and Outback Steakhouse. The site also lets you sell unwanted or unused gift cards for cash .

Freebie Depot

Freebie Depot has "hot lists" for everything from everyday offers to birthday giveaways. The site features a range of products and services from various brands and retailers. Among its many categories, the site features a wedding freebies category that highlights deals for people who are getting married or who were recently married. When the average wedding costs thousands upon thousands , you should look for a free option whenever possible.

Lifehacker

Lifehacker is known for publishing unconventional solutions to everyday problems. But the website also runs articles on how and where to save money, such as features on where to get free treats.

Freebies.org

In addition to providing access to a variety of offers, freebies.org offers tips and tricks on how to save money .

I Crave Freebies

Similar to other online sources on free samples, I Crave Freebies offers links to coupons and free product samples. It also offers information on sites that pay you to take surveys .

Get it Free

Updated often, Get it Free finds free offers for everything from food to household products and collects them in one place for easy browsing.

Freebies.com

Look close, it's not a repeat. This would be Freebies.com , distinct from freebies.org. And the dot-com version provides information on products from major national retailers that are offered at no charge.

Slickdeals

Slickdeals is the largest deal-sharing community on the web, according to its website, and has saved its members more than $8.7 billion. Members can share deals and coupons found online, and the Slickdeals staff curates the best offers on the home page.

HGTV

The popular home design and decoration website HGTV.com offers free printable holiday templates that will allow you to show off your crafty side. You'll find everything from ready-to-make menus to cute kids' crafts that will help you celebrate holiday festivities in style.

TheFreeSite.com

TheFreeSite.com has done the legwork for you on a wide variety of free products, services and offers across a range of different potential categories, including health items, kid's freebies and school stuff.

Lifewire

Lifewire.com helps you troubleshoot your tech problems. It also features a bunch of free ways to enjoy Christmas. When you're in the mood to curl up on the couch and watch free movies, visit with Santa online or stream Christmas tunes, you can do it all through the links on the Lifewire site. You can also listen to classic holiday radio specials, view Christmas light displays and watch Christmas music videos.

Punchbowl

Create a free account at punchbowl and choose from a selection of free evites -- digital invitations you can send online -- for a variety of holidays. Choose from a selection of free and visually appealing cards for Valentine's Day, Christmas, Hanukkah, Thanksgiving and New Year's.

Play Party Plan

Find a variety of fun Christmas party games on Play Party Plan . No matter if you're trying to entertain children, adults or both, you can find the perfect game here. Find games inspired by game shows, board games, games for groups, printable games and more. Americans spend a lot on Christmas already — get some free game ideas at least.

MySavings.Com

Swing by MySavings.com to peruse thousands of free samples and coupons, in addition to deals that can help you save money. What's more, it has a whole section dedicated to various sweepstakes and giveaways you can consider.

Click through to learn about free things to do in every state .

Cynthia Measom and Joel Anderson contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 32 Free Things That Are Only a Click Away

