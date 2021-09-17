CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooklyn, NY

Sheepshead Bay Tops List Of Best Neighborhoods For First-Time Home Buyers

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3awYwY_0bzoRGkm00

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) Brooklyn is among the places to be if you’re looking to buy a home in New York City .

Sheepshead Bay topped StreetEasy’s list of the 10 best neighborhoods for first-time home buyers for its affordability and housing options.

Other neighborhoods that made the list are: Forest Hills and Jackson Heights in Queens , Riverdale in the Bronx and Midtown East in Manhattan .

The Upper East Side and Flushing, Queens are new to the list because of more inventory this year.

StreetEasy said there are deals to be found in Bay Ridge and Midwood in Brooklyn and Rego Park, Queens.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Some Real Estate Agents Report Surge Of New Yorkers Moving From Manhattan To The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Some real estate agents say they’re seeing a shift in recent months with New Yorkers moving from Manhattan to the Bronx. The O’Shaughnessy family is still getting settled in their new Bronx home. “I like the basement because we can stomp in it and play in it,” James O’Shaughnessy said. They lived in Manhattan for ten years, but when COVID kept them inside, their two-bedroom apartment began feeling smaller than ever. “We needed more space. We were both working at home. The kids were doing school at home,” Daniel O’Shaughnessy told CBS2’s Ali Bauman. “Mentally, we were, like, out of apartment...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD Investigating Pair Of Deadly Shootings In Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating a pair of  deadly shootings in Queens. The first happened in front of a home on 102nd Road in Ozone Park around 10:45 p.m. Friday. Police said the victim, a 20-year-old man, was taken to the hospital by private means after he was shot in the torso and left leg. He later died at the hospital. Another man died and one was hurt when gunfire broke out at the Astoria Houses just after 11 p.m. Anthony Edwards, 31, died after he was shot in the face. The other man was shot in the groin and is in stable condition. So far, there are no arrests in either case.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Man Wanted For Allegedly Touching Woman Inappropriately On Subway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify a man accused of touching a woman inappropriately on the subway. It happened on Sept. 17 just before 6:30 a.m. Police are trying to identify a man accused of touching a woman inappropriately on the subway on Sept. 17, 2021. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers) According to police, a man approached a 22-year-old woman on a Brooklyn-bound G train and began to talk to her. The man then allegedly touched the woman inappropriately before she got off the train. Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: MTA Employee Robbed At Gunpoint At Upper West Side Subway Station

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating after an MTA employee was robbed at gunpoint Friday. It happened around 5:15 a.m. inside the 103rd Street and Central Park West subway station. Police are trying to identify a man accused of robbing an MTA employee at gunpoint on Sept. 23, 2021. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers) According to police, an individual approached the 64-year-old MTA employee and pulled out a gun. He then allegedly stole the victim’s MTA employee pass. Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
UPPER WEST SIDE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Forest Hills, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Jackson Heights, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Rego Park, NY
City
Bronx, NY
City
Queens, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Real Estate
New York City, NY
Business
Brooklyn, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Real Estate
CBS New York

Tunnel to Towers Weekend Kicks Off With Lynyrd Skynyrd Concert At Liberty Park

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Tunnel to Towers weekend kicks off Friday with a concert from Lynyrd Skynyrd. The show is set for 7 p.m. at Liberty State Park in New Jersey. Then on Sunday, 300,000 people are expected to participate in the annual Tunnel to Towers 5k Run and Walk from Brooklyn to Manhattan. The group will retrace the final footsteps of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who died on 9/11. Siller raced on foot through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel to get to the Twin Towers, carrying 60 pounds of gear on his back.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Police: 9-Year-Old Punched, Robbed On Staten Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a child was attacked and robbed on Staten Island. It happened around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday. Police are trying to identify two people who allegedly punched a 9-year-old boy and stole his bicycle on Staten Island on Sept. 22, 2021. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers) According to police, a 9-year-old boy was riding his bicycle near Osgood Avenue and Stage Lane when two people approached him. The two individuals allegedly punched the child in the head and told him to get off his bicycle. They then took off with the boy’s bike. Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Police: Group Sought After Citi Bike Thrown Onto Subway Tracks

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police released new images of five people wanted for questioning after a Citi Bike was thrown onto subway tracks in Queens. A Manhattan-bound train ran over the bike, causing an explosion. Police say they’re looking for four men and one woman seen in surveillance images taken around the Steinway station in Astoria. (Credit: NYPD) That’s where the incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. No one was hurt, but the FDNY had to shut down power for more than an hour while authorities investigated. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

Police Searching For Missing Brooklyn Teen Veronica Wilson

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a search tonight for a missing Brooklyn teenager, and police are concerned she could be in danger. Veronica Wilson (Credit: NYCPD Missing Person Squad) Thirteen-year-old Veronica Wilson was last seen around 6 p.m. Thursday, leaving her home on Chestnut Street in East New York. She was wearing a gray school uniform shirt, black pants, black shoes and brown glasses. Police are worried about her well-being.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bay Ridge
CBS New York

Controversial Congestion Pricing Could Cost $9-$35 Per Trip Into Manhattan Depending On E-ZPass Ownership, Many Other Factors

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Metropolitan Transportation Authority kicked off its first round of public meetings on congestion pricing on Thursday and got an earful from outer borough residents about the plan to raise billions for mass transit by charging a fee to enter Manhattan’s Central Business District. And for the first time, the agency offered a hint on just how much drivers will pay, CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported. There were the lovers and the haters, the people who wanted exemptions for discounts, and those who are adamantly against giving certain people a free ride. But the big news coming out of...
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

NYC Moving Ahead With Plans To Build Affordable Housing On Site Of Little Italy Community Garden

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City is moving forward with plans to develop a community garden in Little Italy into affordable housing for seniors despite pending lawsuits against the plans. As CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reported Friday, the Elizabeth Street Garden has become a refuge where many escape the bustle of the big city. “It’s everyone’s backyard and you really lose that sense of community in the city often when there’s hyper-gentrification,” said Joseph Reiver, executive director of the Elizabeth Street Garden, a nonprofit that manages the land that is leased from the city. A battle over the land has been brewing for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Mattress Giveaway In Queens Highlights Depth Of Need That Remains 3 Weeks After Ida

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Three weeks after the remnants of Hurricane Ida pummeled the region, homes in Queens are still unlivable. Furniture has yet to be replaced. At First Baptist Church in East Elmhurst, organizations are helping families replace water-soaked mattresses. As CBS2’s Christina Fan reported, a massive tractor trailer had 250 mattresses inside it Wednesday morning. Just a few hours into the giveaway, the supplies were gone. That’s how high demand is in this community. There was gratitude in front of First Baptist Church, where flood-ravaged families lined up for hours, hoping to get their hands on a good night’s sleep for the...
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

19-Year-Old Shot In Brooklyn, Police Searching For Suspect

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A teenager was injured in a shooting in Brooklyn on Tuesday. Police say an unknown man fired several shots behind 6 MetroTech Center in Downtown Brooklyn just after 3 p.m. Police are trying to identify a man wanted in connection to a shooting that injured a 19-year-old in Brooklyn on Sept. 21, 2021. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers) A 19-year-old man was struck in the arm. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. The alleged gunman ran off. Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Housing
CBS New York

19-Year-Old NYU Student Hit With Stray Bullet On Brooklyn Campus

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A New York University student is recovering after he was shot on the campus in Downtown Brooklyn. Police said the 19-year-old innocent bystander was standing outside NYU’s School of Engineering at MetroTech Center when a bullet hit him in his arm Tuesday afternoon. Police believe shots were fired when two groups nearby got into a dispute. The student is expected to be OK. Soon after, a 27-year-old was shot in the ankle at Jay and York streets. There was no word on whether the shootings are related.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

MTA To Start Issuing $50 Fines To Riders Not Wearing Masks

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Wearing masks on buses and subway trains has already been the rule for months now, but too many people still aren’t following it, and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority says its warning period is over. Safety on the subway is always top of mind, and now it’s not just about protecting passengers from crime but from COVID. To halt unnecessary health risks and keep precautions on track, the MTA is urgently warning refusing to cover your face will cost you $50. “We need everyone to do their part and mask up. We know this is what our customers want. They...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

17-Year-Old Shot Outside Group Of Schools In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 17-year-old was shot Wednesday near a school building in Brooklyn. The shooting happened around 8:45 a.m. on Glenwood Road near Ralph Avenue in Canarsie. Police said the victim felt pain and realized he was shot in the foot. He ran into South Shore High School on Flatlands Avenue, where he asked for help. Several different high schools are located at the address. Police said he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. So far, there’s no word on the shooter. Check back with CBS2, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story. 
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
59K+
Followers
16K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy