Sheepshead Bay Tops List Of Best Neighborhoods For First-Time Home Buyers

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Brooklyn is among the places to be if you’re looking to buy a home in New York City .

Sheepshead Bay topped StreetEasy’s list of the 10 best neighborhoods for first-time home buyers for its affordability and housing options.

Other neighborhoods that made the list are: Forest Hills and Jackson Heights in Queens , Riverdale in the Bronx and Midtown East in Manhattan .

The Upper East Side and Flushing, Queens are new to the list because of more inventory this year.

StreetEasy said there are deals to be found in Bay Ridge and Midwood in Brooklyn and Rego Park, Queens.