Philadelphia, PA

Police Release Video Of Alleged Suspects Wanted For Deadly Beating At Pat’s Steaks In South Philadelphia

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 7 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have released surveillance video of suspects allegedly involved in a deadly beating outside Pat’s Steaks in South Philadelphia . The attack happened early Thursday morning at 9th Street and Passyunk Avenue.

Twenty-eight-year-old Isidro Cortes, from Queens, New York, was killed in the fight. Investigators say he was beaten and hit in the head with a metal trash can lid.

The victim’s family says he was in town for a soccer game and then went to Pat’s for something to eat.

Police are asking the public to look at the suspect’s distinct tattoos and soccer jerseys.

There is also surveillance video of the vehicles allegedly used by the suspects.

The attack left a Cortes dead and two others injured.

If you know anything about these suspects police want to hear from you.

Just Me This Time
6d ago

welcome to Chicago 2. that's right, philly is 2nd only to Chicago for these types of brutal attacks. it's a spectator sport now. film it, post it on Facebook and get likes. it's going to get worse.

T&T
7d ago

➡️Cowards always travel in Bunches and then Cry 😢 when they get Caught.⬅️

CBS Philly

2 Off-Duty Philadelphia Police Officers Robbed At Gunpoint In Oxford Circle

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two off-duty Philadelphia police officers were robbed at gunpoint in Oxford Circle early Saturday morning. Neither officer was hurt. The incident happened just before 1 a.m. Police say that the officers were leaving a nightclub when the robbery happened. The off-duty officers, police say, were walking back to their car at Roosevelt Boulevard and Devereaux Avenue when two men in a Toyota approached them with guns drawn. One of the guns was high-capacity, according to officials. When the robbers reached the off-duty officers, they demanded they get on their knees, and with guns pointed at their heads were ordered to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police: Man Shot Multiple Times, Killed In Philadelphia’s Kensington Neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 30-year-old man was shot and killed in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood early Saturday morning, police say. The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. on the 3000 block of Kensington Avenue. Police say they found the victim shot multiple times in the hip. He was transported to Temple University Hospital but pronounced dead at 2:28 a.m. Investigators are working to find the gunman and the motive. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Center City Hit-And-Run Leaves Woman In Critical Condition, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A hit-and-run at a busy Center City intersection Friday left a 66-year-old woman critically injured. She was left lying in the road at 21st and Chestnut Streets. People Eyewitness News spoke to say this is usually a busy intersection. They often see cars flying trying to beat the light or racing to make left turns. But what they saw Friday they never expected. “Between the cars and the bikes, it’s really bad. We’re lucky we don’t have more people get hurt,” one man said. On Friday around noon, that’s exactly what happened. Surveillance video you’ll see only on Eyewitness News shows...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Woman Injured After Bullets Fly Into Olney Home

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Bullets flew into a home in Olney, injuring a woman who was at the window at the time. Police had previously reported that she was sleeping. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday on the 4900 block of North Second Street. Police say about a dozen shots were fired, including nine that struck the home. “It appears that the shooter or shooters were targeting this house because it is hit at least nine times by gunfire,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. The woman was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. She suffered a graze wound that needed stitches, and her eyes needed flushing for glass, police say. No one else in the home was injured. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

‘We Need Justice’: Search Continues For Hit-And-Run Driver Who Killed Zimran Gohar In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  A $20,000 reward is being offered in a deadly hit-and-run in North Philadelphia. Thirty-four-year-old Dr. Zimran Gohar was hit while riding a motorcycle to work. On June 1, around 10:30 a.m., police say he was struck by a pickup truck at Rising Sun and Duncannon Avenues. He died more than a month later at the hospital. His wife on Thursday asked for help from the public. “I’m asking for help from anyone who can come forward and help us in this matter. I have two small young children. We need justice,” Sonia Bhatti said. Police say the truck involved was a gray Ford pickup.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Killed After Being Shot Multiple Times In Head In Frankford, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating after a man died after being shot multiple times in the head. The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Wakeling Street in the city’s Frankford neighborhood. The department said a man in his 20s was shot multiple times in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The shooting is still under investigation. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Woman Shot And Killed On Kensington Front Porch, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman is dead after being shot twice while sitting outside a Kensington home, according to Philadelphia police. The shooting happened around 5:05 p.m. in the 1800 block of East Tusculum Street. According to the department, the victim, a 47-year-old woman, was shot twice in the face during a drive-by. She later died at the hospital. The department said three people — two men and a woman — were apprehended. A gun was also recovered at the scene. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Suspect Wanted In Road Rage Shooting On I-95 Surrenders To Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The suspect wanted in a road rage shooting on Interstate 95 has surrendered to police. CBS3 captured video of the suspect, Zion Blyden, turning himself in on Wednesday. The 21-year-old is accused of shooting a man in another car in the northbound lanes in Chester on Sept. 12. The car that the injured man was riding in eventually made it to the Ikea in South Philadelphia on Columbus Boulevard. Police say it was there that Blyden saw that he had shot the victim and fled. The victim remains hospitalized. Blyden is facing charges consisting of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Mantua Shooting Leaves 4 People Hospitalized, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Four people were shot in a drive-by shooting in West Philadelphia’s Mantua neighborhood on Thursday morning, police say. The shooting happened on the 3800 block of Aspen Street just before 11 a.m. The suspects, police say, were driving a gold or tan Jeep. Police say all four victims were transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and are in stable condition. A 32-year-old man and a 44-year-old man were both shot multiple times in the lower body. Another 32-year-old man was shot in the lower right leg, and another man sustained a graze wound to the lower right thigh. Police did...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS3 Mysteries: Don Ly’s Children Continue To Search For Answers After Father’s American Dream Ended In Deadly Stabbing In South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A beloved fruit vendor was stabbed to death as he prepared to start another day of work. Eight years later, the brutal murder of Don Ly remains unsolved. His children remain hopeful that justice will one day be served. A beautiful garden full of marigolds and peonies, the colorful flowers rise just steps from where the patriarch of this family from Vietnam was viciously stabbed and murdered. MORE: CBS Philly Coverage Of Don Ly 2013 Deadly Stabbing “I still remember that morning,” Nary Ly said. That was April 18, 2013. “It’s very very hard,” Nary Ly said. “That day was a tragedy for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Kensington Drug Boss, Ricardo Carrion, Convicted On Several Drug Trafficking Charges

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia man has been convicted on several charges for his role as a drug boss in Kensington. Ricardo Carrion, A.K.A. “PR,” was convicted at trial for intent to distribute crack and heroin, and other charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced on Friday. Carrion, 44, was convicted on charges of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possession with intent to distribute crack and heroin, which arose from his leadership role in supplying a drug trafficking organization operating in Kensington. “This years-long drug trafficking enterprise impacted more than just this one block; it left a path of destruction across Kensington...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

3 Men Injured In Wynnefield Shooting, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three men under the age of 30 have been apprehended after a triple shooting left them all injured, according to the Philadelphia police. Officers responded to the 1700 block of Georges Lane in Wynnefield around 6:16 p.m. That’s where they found the three victims. A 28-year-old man was shot once in the face, with a 25-year-old was hit in his lower back. Police said the third victim, a 26-year-old man, was grazed in the back. Police recovered a weapon from his possession. Authorities took all three to the hospital, where they are stable. The department said another shooting location in the 5400 block of Sharswood Street is also under investigation. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

27-Year-Old Killed In Grays Ferry Shooting, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 27-year-old is dead after being shot multiple times Tuesday afternoon, according to the Philadelphia Police Department. The shooting happened around 5:16 p.m. at the intersection of South 34th Street and Grays Ferry Avenue. According to the department, the victim was shot twice in the face, twice in the right arm and once in the abdomen. He later died at the hospital. As a result of the shooting, the Grays Ferry Bridge is currently closed in both directions. Officers found two guns at the scene, but no arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police: Man Killed In South Philadelphia Shooting, Woman Struck By Stray Bullet A Block Away

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A double shooting in South Philadelphia has left a man dead and a woman injured. Police say it happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the courtyard of the PHA Homes on Marston Terrace. Officers found a man lying in the parking lot, with several gunshot wounds. Officials say at least 10 shots were fired. The man was rushed to the hospital and died from his injuries. “While at the hospital, they discovered a handgun in his waist, in his waistband,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “So it appears he never got a chance to pull the gun.” Meanwhile, about a block away, a 52-year-old woman was found shot in the leg. Police believe she was hit by a stray bullet. She’s expected to be OK. So far, police do not have anyone in custody. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

‘Somebody Better Give Me My Food’: Woman Pulls Gun On Philadelphia Chipotle Cashier Demanding Food, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for a woman caught on camera pulling a gun while in line at a Chipotle in the Rhawnhurst section of Philadelphia last weekend. It happened on Saturday night just before 5 p.m. at the restaurant located at 2337 Cottman Ave. Police say the woman pulled the firearm and asked to speak to a manager after the cashier instructed customers waiting in line the store had to close and they could order online due to staffing issues. The cashier immediately pressed the security button to alert mall security, police say. According to police, the woman told employees that “if someone doesn’t make her food she will be back and there will be a problem,” and then put the gun back in her purse. After a Chiptole employee made the suspect’s order, the woman flashed the gun again and said “somebody better give me my food” before fleeing the restaurant with her order. Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 215-868-8477.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Woman Shot In Head, Killed In West Oak Lane, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a woman was shot in the head and killed by a man in Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane neighborhood Tuesday. The shooting happened around 4:20 p.m. on the 6900 block of North Broad Street. Police say the 28-year-old woman was shot once in the head by a known doer, a 34-year-old man. She was pronounced dead at the scene. There is no word at this time on what led to the shooting or how the suspect and victim knew each other. Police say an arrest has been made and a weapon was recovered. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Newborn Baby Found Dead In Bag In Upper Darby

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — A gruesome discovery in Delaware County. An investigation is underway after the body of a newborn baby was found in a bag. Officials would not say how old the baby was or if it was a boy or girl, but residents say the heartbreak they feel is personal. “Awful thing to hear, awful thing to see. Like, it’s just terrible,” one woman said. Shock and horror in Upper Darby after an infant was found abandoned and lifeless. “Dumped it in an alleyway like it was trash. That’s not OK,” a woman said. Officials say residents found the newborn in...
UPPER DARBY, PA
CBS Philly

Police: Man Seriously Injured After Shooting At Park In Nicetown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is fighting for his life after a shooting in Philadelphia’s Nicetown neighborhood. It happened just after 1 a.m. Wednesday at a park near the 1700 block of Saint Paul Street. Police say the 55-year-old victim was shot in the chest. He’s now in critical condition. There’s no word on a motive and no arrests in the shooting. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Lockdown Lifted At Hardy Williams Mastery Charter School After 911 Call Warning Of School Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have lifted the lockdown at Hardy Williams Mastery Charter School in West Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon after a 911 call warned of a shooting at the school earlier in the day. The school was placed on lockdown around 10 a.m. Wednesday, but it was lifted at 2:21 p.m, police say. Police say a woman called 911 stating that “someone would be coming to shoot up the school.” The school is located on the 5400 block of Warrington Avenue. It was placed on lockdown around 10 a.m. and cleared at 2:21 p.m. Wednesday. No further information is available at this time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

New Jersey YouTube Star Indicted In Large Internet Piracy Scheme

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A New Jersey YouTube star has been indicted in a massive internet piracy scheme. Bill Omar Carrasquillo, who is known as “Omi In A Hellcat” online, sold copyrighted material, according to prosecutors. He is also charged with money laundering and tax evasion. Carrasquillo showcased his lavish lifestyle online, leading to millions of followers and dollars. He launched an internet TV streaming app that allowed users access to cable and pay-per-view content. If convicted, he could be sentenced to 514 years in prison.
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

