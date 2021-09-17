Police Release Video Of Alleged Suspects Wanted For Deadly Beating At Pat’s Steaks In South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have released surveillance video of suspects allegedly involved in a deadly beating outside Pat’s Steaks in South Philadelphia . The attack happened early Thursday morning at 9th Street and Passyunk Avenue.

Twenty-eight-year-old Isidro Cortes, from Queens, New York, was killed in the fight. Investigators say he was beaten and hit in the head with a metal trash can lid.

The victim’s family says he was in town for a soccer game and then went to Pat’s for something to eat.

Police are asking the public to look at the suspect’s distinct tattoos and soccer jerseys.

There is also surveillance video of the vehicles allegedly used by the suspects.

The attack left a Cortes dead and two others injured.

If you know anything about these suspects police want to hear from you.