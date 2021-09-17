CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Billionaire Jared Isaacman Picks Eagles To Win Super Bowl In First Sports Bet From Space

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Btn0j_0bzoRASQ00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jared Isaacman, the New Jersey native billionaire who is currently orbiting earth, made history Friday as the first person to place a sports bet in Las Vegas from outer space.

Who did he go with? Why, the Philadelphia Eagles, of course.

The founder of Shift4 Payments, which is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, put $4,000 on the Eagles to win the Super Bowl.

If they win, Isaacman would walk away with $268,000 – and all of it would be donated to Saint Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Isaacman became part of the first all-tourist crew to orbit earth earlier this week. He paid for the flight out of pocket.

