CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Polanco on a good run since joining Blue Jays organization

By Nick Horwat
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 8 days ago

While he may not have played in the MLB since leaving the Pittsburgh Pirates, but Gregory Polanco has been on a roll in Triple-A. After the Pirates cut the long time outfielder

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sportsnet.ca

Blue Jays explode in Baltimore

Robbie Ray struck out 13 to help the Toronto Blue Jays to a 6-3 win and a series victory over the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Ben Wagner has all the highlights!. Jose Berrios went seven sparkling innings allowing just one run - a Ji-Man Choi solo home run - but the Rays manage to blank the Blue Jays in a 2-0 win to even the series at one game apiece at Rogers Centre. Ben Wagner has all the highlights courtesy of the Sportsnet Radio Network!
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gregory Polanco
fangraphs.com

The Blue Jays Soar Into Playoff Position

Mere weeks ago, the Toronto Blue Jays were 66-61, the last of five teams in contention for two Wild Card spots. They looked the part — their +112 run differential led those five, and adding José Berríos at the deadline helped stabilize their rotation. That’s all well and good, but they were 6.5 games out of the second Wild Card, and their bullpen was undoing a lot of the rotation’s good work, especially new acquisition Brad Hand’s 8.22 ERA and 8.12 FIP.
MLB
FanSided

Toronto Blue Jays: The Baseball Gods Are Smiling on the Blue Jays

Baseball Gods are fickle. Take yourself back to the dog days of August just a few short weeks ago, and recall the despair many Blue Jays fans felt as their odds of making the playoffs fell under 5% on August 27th as per FanGraphs. Going into the games that night, the team was 66-61 and 6.5 games back of Boston and 9.5 games back of New York for the two Wild Card spots. The Jays were coming off a brutal 6-10 stretch that included a 4-8 road trip against the Angels, Nationals, and Tigers.
MLB
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drives in seven runs vs. Orioles as Toronto's offense stays scorching hot

The Toronto Blue Jays continued their hot play as of late on Sunday, blowing out the Baltimore Orioles by a 22-7 final (box score) to earn their 11th victory in 12 games. Every Blue Jays starter recorded at least one hit on Sunday, and six of the nine notched two or more. The Jays also combined for five home runs, including a pair from Lourdes Gurriel Jr., who drove in seven runs over the course of the afternoon. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. meanwhile, hit his 44th home run to tie him with Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani for the majors' lead.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pittsburgh Pirates#The Toronto Blue Jays#Triple A Buffalo#The Buffalo Bisons#The Blue Jays#The American League
ESPN

Toronto Blue Jays score 44 runs in 3-game series vs. Baltimore Orioles

BALTIMORE -- The Toronto Blue Jays thrashed the Baltimore Orioles 22-7 on Sunday, completing a three-game series that saw them score 44 runs. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Teoscar Hernandez each hit a grand slam while Vladimir Guerrero Jr. slugged his 44th homer, tying him with Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani for the major league lead. He also became the first player in MLB history to have 7 RBIs, 5 runs and 3 walks in a game since RBI became a stat in 1920.
MLB
Washington Post

Orioles again can’t slow the Blue Jays down, yielding 22 runs in latest defeat

BALTIMORE — Eventually, the Baltimore Orioles' continued drilling to new depths will find rock. As awful as Sunday was, their ability to keep finding worse and worse ways to lose means even this 22-7 defeat to the Toronto Blue Jays before an announced 8,474 at Camden Yards can’t quite be deemed the bottom yet.
MLB
numberfire.com

Danny Jansen joining Blue Jays' bench Monday

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Collin McHugh and the Tampa Bay Rays. Alejandro Kirk is starting at catcher over Jansen and hitting sixth. numberFire’s models project Kirk for 8.2 FanDuel points and he has a $2,700 salary...
MLB
Pioneer Press

Twins slug four home runs in win over Blue Jays

TORONTO — Jorge Polanco giveth, and Jorge Polanco taketh away. Filling in at shortstop for Andrelton Simmons, who had to remain in the United States this weekend, Polanco helped give the Toronto Blue Jays the lead with his arm and helped take it away for good with his bat. Polanco...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
theScore

Semien's 40th homer lifts Blue Jays past Twins, back into playoff spot

TORONTO (AP) — Marcus Semien became the fifth second baseman to hit 40 home runs in a season, and the Toronto Blue Jays moved back into a playoff position by beating the Minnesota Twins 6-2 Saturday. Teoscar Hernández hit a three-run homer, and Bo Bichette had three hits and two...
MLB
Yardbarker

Starters: The Toronto Blue Jays’ Rotation is Very Good

One of the reasons the Toronto Blue Jays have become a serious challenger for a postseason berth is the outstanding second-half performance of their starters. Toronto’s starters were okay during the first half of the 2021 season (April 1 to June 30). Among American League teams, Jays’ starters ranking in ERA, xERA, FIP, fWAR and innings-per-start were sixth, fifth, ninth, thirteenth and tenth. The staff’s results have been much better during the second half of the 2021 campaign (July 1 to September 15). Toronto’s starters are first in ERA, FIP, fWAR and innings-per-start. The rotation’s xERA is third. One of the benefits of longer starts is that the bullpen has worked less; Toronto’s bullpen has the fewest innings pitched in the American League since June 30.
MLB
chatsports.com

Blue Jays: Should the club considering calling up Gregory Polanco?

The Blue Jays possess a pretty strong outfielder core right now featuring Lourdes Gurriel Jr., George Springer, Teoscar Hernandez, and Randal Grichuk while also boasting bench options in Corey Dickerson and Jarrod Dyson who can both play multiple outfield positions. While the core seems pretty set in stone as of...
MLB
numberfire.com

Jake Lamb joining Blue Jays' bench Tuesday

Toronto Blue Jays infielder Jake Lamb is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Drew Rasmussen and the Tampa Bay Rays. Breyvic Valera is starting on third base over Lamb and batting ninth. numberFire’s models project Valera for 7.2 FanDuel points and he has a $2,300 salary...
MLB
drgnews.com

Blue Jays Batter Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Teoscar Hernández, Marcus Semien and George Springer homered, and the Toronto Blue Jays held their position in the playoff chase by beating the Minnesota Twins 6-1 Saturday night. Robbie Ray (13-6) scattered three hits in six innings as the Blue Jays ended a three-game slide. Toronto stayed...
MLB
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
487K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy