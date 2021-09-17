Houma area high school football roundup: E.D. White’s defense shuts down Assumption
Here is a look at results from Week 3 high school football games in the Houma area. E.D. WHITE CATHOLIC 7, ASSUMPTION 0: E.D. White junior Braxton Comeaux scored the game’s only touchdown on a 5-yard run with 5:44 left in the first quarter. E.D. White sophomore running back Jeffrey Dietrich led the way with 12 carries for 52 yards. Cardinals junior defensive end Nathan Johnson recorded a key sack in the second half.www.dailycomet.com
