AUSTIN, Texas — Danilo Riggs is a singer/songwriter in Austin. Originally from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Danilo fell in love with music at a young age. "I've always been kind of enamored with it. I remember as a child I would hear music that moved me, you know, and would give me emotions that I wasn't mature yet enough to understand. But it made me feel something that was unique and nothing else did that," he said.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO