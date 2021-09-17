CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Review: A Mick Jones-less Foreigner 2.0 rocks a packed Northern Quest

By Ed Condran edc@spokesman.com
The Spokesman-Review
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring a recent chat with Gene Simmons, I asked the KISS icon if his legendary band could continue after he retires. Simmons revealed that there are plans for a KISS 2.0 when he hangs up his bass. Well, Simmons, 72, has been beat to the punch since there is now...

www.spokesman.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Look Away review – horrifying stories of abuse at the hands of male rock stars

Look Away (Sky Documentaries) is a documentary that looks directly at the music industry’s attitudes to and abuse of the young girls who were – and we can assume still are – pushed or pulled into musicians’ orbits. The film’s title comes from a track of the same name on Iggy Pop’s 1996 album Naughty Little Doggie, which is a “tribute” to one of the most famous “baby groupies” on Sunset Strip in the 70s, Sable Starr. “I slept with Sable when she was 13 / Her parents were too rich to do anything / She rocked her way around LA / ’Til a New York Doll carried her away.” Words are not deeds, of course, though Starr did run away from home to live with a member of the Dolls in NYC at 16, and knew Iggy Pop at that time.
MOVIES
Times Union

Review: Revamped Black Crowes rock with renewed urgency at SPAC

The Black Crowes split up in 2015, after the dueling siblings at the heart of the band, lead singer Chris Robinson and rhythm guitarist Rich, reached a breaking point in their relationship. But it’s amazing what time, nostalgia and a headlining amphitheater tour can do. The pair have reunited and...
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Cher
Person
Glenn Frey
Person
Steven Tyler
Person
Kelly Hansen
Person
Billy Joel
Person
Gene Simmons
Person
Lou Gramm
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
loudersound.com

Humble Pie: Rock On - Album Of The Week Club review

In 1971 Humble Pie exploded into major stardom with not one but two best-sellers. First - and released two months before Humble Pie's historic Fillmore shows (and the runaway success of the live Performance: Rockin’ The Fillmore) - the band's fourth album Rock On established their heavyweight credentials, with Steve Marriott singing R&B over heavy riffs the others came up with. Their final studio album with guitarist Peter Frampton, it contained wonderfully fresh tracks like Shine On and The Light.
MUSIC
GOBankingRates

The Bestselling Albums of All Time

Music defines certain time periods — but some albums live on longer than others. The bestselling albums of all time might've debuted 20, 30 or 40 years ago, but they're still significant today....
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lone#Eagles
Variety

In ‘Remember Her Name,’ Mickey Guyton Is a Country Queen, Adult-Contemporary Diva and Protest Singer, Too: Album Review

Among many other reasons to applaud Mickey Guyton for her long-in-the-works debut album, give her extra credit for being the millionth country artist to sing about “Daisy Dukes” — and the first to immediately follow that with a mention of “dookie braids.” Juxtaposing a white-girl cutoffs cliché with a Black-girl hair reference figures into a song, “All American,” that brings up class, race, gender and music differences to anthemically suggest that maybe we can all just get along. That she then devotes so many other moments on the album to wondering if maybe we can’t is a big part of...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
The Spokesman-Review

Sellouts and busts: Fans are fickle when choosing concerts during COVID-19

Matt Meyer has been as optimistic as one could be in the live entertainment business. Since the ill-fated summer of 2020, the entertainment director of the Spokane Arena and First Interstate Center for the Arts has been hopeful that seats would be filled at the venues after reopening. Throughout the darkest days of 2020, Meyer looked at the bright side and crossed his fingers that it would be much different in 2021.
SPOKANE, WA
Variety

Yebba’s Stunning ‘Dawn’ Marks the Belated Arrival of a One-in-a-Million Singer: Album Review

Yebba — a.k.a. Abbey Smith — is a prodigiously talented 26-year-old singer who’s been buzzing for so long it’s hard to believe “Dawn” is her debut album. She’s already won a Grammy (for a 2019 collaboration with PJ Morton) and over the past five years has duetted with Sam Smith, Ed Sheeran, A Tribe Called Quest, Chance the Rapper and even has a featured song on Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” (“Yebba’s Heartbreak”). Most significantly, she was featured on three songs on Mark Ronson’s stellar “Late Night Feelings” album; the Grammy-winning Amy Winehouse/Lady Gaga collaborator also produced many of the songs on “Dawn.”
MUSIC
Third Coast Review

Review: A Happy as Can Be Torres Rocked the Empty Bottle

I had originally planned to see Torres, the incredible project of Mackenzie Scott, last year, right around my birthday. Then the pandemic hit and pushed everything away. At the time Torres was touring on her excellent album Silver Tongue, and I was so disappointed I wouldn’t get to see it live. Flash forward to a year and five months later, Torres is back in Chicago at the Empty Bottle, touring behind a completely different album. Thirstier continues her evolution from angry and lovelorn to happy and joyously in love. It’s a side of Torres that is incredibly welcome after being away from constant live music for so long. And as the night showed, we were all just so happy to be back at the Empty Bottle.
CHICAGO, IL
mxdwn.com

Live Stream Review: Death Cab for Cutie Live At Red Rocks Amphitheatre

On September 13th, alternative/indie rock band Death Cab for Cutie performed in front of a live audience at Red Rocks Amphitheatre as well as on a world-wide live stream. Streamers were greeted with a mystical techno beat accompanied by a black backdrop adorned with luminous rainbow-colored balls that left a trail of light as they danced around the screen. As people around the world awaited the performance, they created video chat rooms for various cities to connect with each other.
MUSIC
riffmagazine.com

REVIEW: Poppy packs plenty of punch, goes with the flow on ‘Flux’

Just when you think you’ve got Poppy figured out, think again. On her new album, Flux, the musical shapeshifter stays within the rock universe but taps into a much different musical space than her prior efforts. That’s not to say Poppy (whose name is Moriah Pereira) leaves behind the precision riffs and metal of I Disagree entirely. But this time around it makes cameos throughout rather than serving as the main course.
MUSIC
1029thebuzz.com

The Rolling Stones: Back On The Road

The Rolling Stones are finally back on the road!!! The band officially kicks off the 13-date tour on Sunday night (September 26th) in St. Louis, Missouri at St. Louis' Dome at America’s Center, and wraps things up on November 20th at Austin's Circuit of the Americas. The Stones are touring...
MUSIC
headstuff.org

Album Review | No Nonsense Rock From Sonic Fuel

Knoxville, Tennessee hard rockers Sonic Fuel deliver their no-nonsense brand of guitar-focused, monster riff rock music that’s sure to be right at home with loyal listeners. Unforgettable chorus hooks and excellent guitar work unite to lead you on a trip of boisterous and fun-loving antics. Experimentalism and niche fusions of all sorts of seemingly unrelated genres are ubiquitous these days, but Sonic Fuel are here to show new audiences just how dynamic and rich old school rock and metal can be.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Variety

Nirvana’s ‘Nevermind’ at 30: The Inside Story of the Album’s ‘Overnight’ Success

Every person who worked on Nirvana’s “Nevermind,” released 30 years ago today, says that the album basically broke itself, almost immediately taking on a life of its own in a way that could never have been planned — “Get out of the way and duck” was a phrase that record company executives said often at the time. But dozens of people were working at the top of their respective games to make sure that the band was heard and seen. Nirvana — Kurt Cobain, Krist Novoselic and Dave Grohl — did not come out of nowhere, as many seemed to think...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy