Review: A Mick Jones-less Foreigner 2.0 rocks a packed Northern Quest

Look Away (Sky Documentaries) is a documentary that looks directly at the music industry’s attitudes to and abuse of the young girls who were – and we can assume still are – pushed or pulled into musicians’ orbits. The film’s title comes from a track of the same name on Iggy Pop’s 1996 album Naughty Little Doggie, which is a “tribute” to one of the most famous “baby groupies” on Sunset Strip in the 70s, Sable Starr. “I slept with Sable when she was 13 / Her parents were too rich to do anything / She rocked her way around LA / ’Til a New York Doll carried her away.” Words are not deeds, of course, though Starr did run away from home to live with a member of the Dolls in NYC at 16, and knew Iggy Pop at that time.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO