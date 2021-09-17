Review: A Mick Jones-less Foreigner 2.0 rocks a packed Northern Quest

I had originally planned to see Torres, the incredible project of Mackenzie Scott, last year, right around my birthday. Then the pandemic hit and pushed everything away. At the time Torres was touring on her excellent album Silver Tongue, and I was so disappointed I wouldn’t get to see it live. Flash forward to a year and five months later, Torres is back in Chicago at the Empty Bottle, touring behind a completely different album. Thirstier continues her evolution from angry and lovelorn to happy and joyously in love. It’s a side of Torres that is incredibly welcome after being away from constant live music for so long. And as the night showed, we were all just so happy to be back at the Empty Bottle.
Comments / 0