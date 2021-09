Davidson Volleyball is off to a strong start as they opened the season by winning the Wildcat invitational at home, beating UNC Asheville and Western Carolina. They then travelled back to back weeks competing against strong out-of-conference opponents in two additional tournaments hosted by University of North Florida and College of Charleston. The ‘Cats went a combined 2-4, beating Georgia State and Campbell, while also putting up strong fights against Virginia Tech and College of Charleston. Next for the ‘Cats are two tough road out-of-conference matches against Wake Forest and UNC Chapel Hill coming up this weekend. They will then turn their focus to conference play next week at home against Saint Louis.

DAVIDSON, NC ・ 10 DAYS AGO