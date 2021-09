I marvel at the lasting relevance of Richard Niebuhr’s Serenity Prayer: “God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference.” This prayer sounds so simple, but the realities of acceptance and courage draw upon our deepest resources of faith. Dependence upon One greater than ourselves lies at the heart of this profound prayer. Something good happens to us spiritually when we acknowledge our own weakness in light of God’s strength. “My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness" II Corinthians 12:9a).

RELIGION ・ 13 DAYS AGO