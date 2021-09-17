The Capitol rioters get a D.C. rally
‘JUSTICE FOR J6’ EXPLAINED — Washington is on edge as law enforcement braces for Saturday’s “Justice for J6” rally, which right-wing extremist groups like the Proud Boys may attend to support people who are being prosecuted for participating in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin approved a request from Capitol Police today to provide 100 unarmed D.C. National Guard troops in case law enforcement needs back-up.www.politico.com
Comments / 0