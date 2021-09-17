CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

The Capitol rioters get a D.C. rally

By MYAH WARD
POLITICO
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘JUSTICE FOR J6’ EXPLAINED — Washington is on edge as law enforcement braces for Saturday’s “Justice for J6” rally, which right-wing extremist groups like the Proud Boys may attend to support people who are being prosecuted for participating in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin approved a request from Capitol Police today to provide 100 unarmed D.C. National Guard troops in case law enforcement needs back-up.

Arkansas Online

Federal agencies advised to prepare for shutdown just in case

WASHINGTON -- The White House budget office notified federal agencies Thursday to begin preparations for the first shutdown of the U.S. government since the coronavirus pandemic began, as lawmakers on Capitol Hill struggle to reach a funding agreement. Administration officials stress the request is in line with traditional procedures seven...
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Scoop: Fox to Rudy: You’re banned

BREAKING OVERNIGHT: The Arizona Republic scooped the results of the Maricopa County “audit” paid for by “Stop the Steal” and DONALD TRUMP allies: It found that Trump lost the key county by a wider margin than the official election results. To put a finer point on this: The firm selected by the people promoting the election lie, Cyber Ninjas, did its own count and found that JOE BIDEN won.
POLITICS
Fox News

‘Special Report’ All-Star Panel on border, Hunter Biden

This is a rush transcript from "Special Report with Bret Baier," September 23, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: We feel those images are horrible and horrific. There is an investigation. The president certainly supports, overseen by the Department of Homeland Security, which he has conveyed will happen quickly. I can also convey to you that the secretary also conveyed to civil rights leaders earlier this morning that we would no longer be using horses in Del Rio. So that is something, a policy change that has been made in response.
U.S. POLITICS
State
Washington State
POLITICO

Forward motion, but no promises on reconciliation and CR

MARKING UP FOR BETTER OR WORSE — Members of the House Budget Committee met Thursday night with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to prepare for a Saturday markup on Democrats' multi trillion-dollar social spending bill — the price tag and parameters of which are still very much in flux as the lower chamber hurtles toward critical deadlines next week. "I mean, the speaker just wanted to get the process going," Budget Chair John Yarmuth (D-Ky.) told POLITICO. "She called me this morning and said, 'I want you all to mark up Saturday if you can.'"
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Manchin, Barrasso team up for trees

Manchin, Barrasso team up for trees
INDUSTRY
Washington Post

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation for...
POTUS
POLITICO

Biden’s border crisis up close

‘DETERRENTS AND RANDOM MERCY’ — Joe Biden just can’t escape the turmoil emanating from Del Rio. After enduring a backlash among progressives and criticism from Republican immigration hawks, the situation at the Southwest Texas border town had seemed to be stabilizing. Then on Wednesday the U.S. envoy to Haiti quit over the administration’s handling of the thousands of largely Haitian migrants seeking U.S. asylum — many of whom have now been sent back to a country that has experienced a series of destabilizing events in recent months including a coup and an earthquake.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
POLITICO

Pentagon hawks circle Biden’s nuclear policy

Welcome to National Security Daily, your guide to the global events roiling Washington and keeping the administration up at night.
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

All the president’s mayors

Though he was never one himself, President JOE BIDEN has what...
POTUS
POLITICO

Senate Commerce (finally) schedules privacy hearing

Senate Commerce (finally) schedules privacy hearing
POLITICS
POLITICO

Biden goes global on Covid-19

Biden goes global on Covid-19
PUBLIC HEALTH
POLITICO

Can Biden unite Dems with his agenda on the line?

BIDEN’S SECRET SAUCE? — President Joe Biden holds a series of meetings today with key Democrats at the White House, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Scumer (D-N.Y.) as well as groups of moderates and progressives as the Democratic leaders attempt to rescue their domestic agenda from intra-party disaster.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

NDAA amendments on radicalization, semiconductors reach House floor

NDAA amendments on radicalization, semiconductors reach House floor
TECHNOLOGY
POLITICO

An exclusive look at the “Two-State Solution Act”

Welcome to National Security Daily, your guide to the global events roiling Washington and keeping the administration up at night.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

All in the [Biden] family

JOE BIDEN's political life is inextricably tied to his family. They've...
SOCIETY
B-83 86'ed? Not if GOP can help it.
INFRASTRUCTURE COALITION FLIES IN AHEAD OF EXPECTED HOUSE VOTE: A coalition of business groups led by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce is amping up its pressure on House lawmakers to pass the bipartisan infrastructure package next week as political dynamics surrounding the measure have kept its prospects for passage murky. The groups, part of the Coalition for Bipartisan Infrastructure, launched a national day of action today, which includes a letter to House members, meetings on the Hill and a grassroots and social media push urging members to support the bill if, as Democratic leaders pledged this morning, it comes up for a vote next Monday.
Congress to White House: Finn-ish the sale
