CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Weather Why: Pop-Up Showers and Thunderstorms

fox44news.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCopperas Cove ISD increases pay for bus drivers, substitute teachers. Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint. Man gets lengthy sentences for manslaughter, assault. College Station man gets life sentence in family violence case. Three to see: Episode 4. Baylor Football Pre Kansas. Latest Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike...

www.fox44news.com

Comments / 0

Related
WPRI

Weather Now: Scattered Showers this Afternoon; Nicer Sunday

Good Morning and Happy Saturday! We’re starting off our day with mostly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 50s and low to mid-60s. Throughout the first half of the day today, we’re going to see quiet weather with increasing cloud coverage and a nice light breeze. As we head...
ENVIRONMENT
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pop up showers could dampen some Saturday plans

You may need an umbrella for a passing shower or two early this evening. Clouds will decrease later tonight; temperatures will drop into the upper 40s overnight. Cool air will greet you in the morning, expect sunshine and beautiful conditions for Sunday. There will be a bit of a breeze at times through the day with comfortable temperatures in the afternoon around 70 degrees.
ENVIRONMENT
cbslocal.com

Pittsburgh Weather: Chances Of Saturday Showers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are off to a chilly start with lows for some in the low 40s!. We have another seasonable day with highs near 70. There’s a lot going on today around the region, so the big concern is light rain showers this afternoon and evening. Models are...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Chances Of Saturday Showers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are off to a chilly start with lows for some in the low 40s! We have another seasonable day with highs near 70. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) There’s a lot going on today around the region, so the big concern is light rain showers this afternoon and evening. Models are dialing back a bit as the weak cold front crosses the region. There’s not a lot of moisture with it, so the line breaks apart around 2:00 pm and many areas will just have a quick rain shower. Not everyone will see rain as these are scattered. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) By the evening, we will have mostly cloudy skies and lows overnight in the low 50s. Sunday will be gorgeous with breezy conditions at times and gusts as high as 20 mph but all in all plenty of sunshine with highs around 70! (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Next week we get back to the low to mid 70s and it’s looking to stay dry with even more sunshine. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
WPRI

Weather Now: Showers Overnight; Nice Sunday Ahead

Saturday was pretty nice in Rhode Island, while Southeastern Massachusetts saw some rain showers in the afternoon/evening. More showers are likely overnight into early Sunday morning…perhaps in Rhode Island, too. A front was moving westward across our area (yes, moving backwards) and as a result the shower chances will increase...
ENVIRONMENT
fox44news.com

Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Haley Fitzpatrick

Sunday will be mostly sunny and warm, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Southerly winds are expected near 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph possible. Given the lack of rainfall, there will be an elevated fire weather threat, especially for areas near and west of I-35.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy