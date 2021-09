LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Visitation will be held Friday for a long-time Metro Corrections officer who died last week, following a battle with COVID-19. Officer Rick Longoria spent nearly two decades at Metro Corrections, most recently working the front desk. Friends tell WLKY Longoria, who served in the Armed Forces, was well-liked not only among his colleagues but the inmate population. They say he pushed those behind bars to be a better version of themselves.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 9 DAYS AGO