ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — KJ Jefferson threw for 212 yards and two touchdowns as No. 16 Arkansas beat seventh-ranked Texas A&M 20-10. It was the first win in the series for the Razorbacks in their 10 seasons since Texas A&M joined them in Southeastern Conference. The 3-1 Aggies also had their overall 11-game winning streak snapped. The Aggies hadn’t allowed a passing touchdown this season until Jefferson’s 85-yard score to Treylon Burks, who pushed by a defender and match the catch near the 40. Arkansas is 4-0 for the first time since 2003. A&M will take on Mississippi State next Saturday. (© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 HOURS AGO