AZ Wine Wagon lets you enjoy beautiful Arizona wine country

It’s a beautiful weekend day, and you want to get outside and enjoy the weather. You get a group of friends together to take a trip to the vineyards upstate. The only problem is you don’t want to drink and drive, so someone needs to volunteer as the designated driver. Suddenly, the tone has changed, and an eventful trip has become a burden for someone in the group. We’ve all been there. That is what AZ Wine Wagon strived to achieve when it was launched this summer.