Chris Beachum, Rob Licuria debate 27 Emmy categories in 27 minutes

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“We’re here to do 27 categories in 27 minutes! It’s something that we’ve been doing for a long time,” declares Gold Derby senior editor Rob Licuria, who is joined by managing editor Chris Beachum to debate their final predictions for all 27 prime-time Emmy categories in their long-standing annual tradition of dedicating a minute to each category announced during the Primetime Emmys ceremony, which this year means it’s 27 categories in 27 minutes. The CBS ceremony will be hosted by comedian and actor Cedric the Entertainer, with festivities commencing at 5.00 p.m. PT on Sunday, September 19.

Comments / 0

