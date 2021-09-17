Chris Beachum, Rob Licuria debate 27 Emmy categories in 27 minutes

When Hamilton bypassed theaters and launched on Disney+, there were questions about whether or not it would be eligible for an Oscar. It turned out, however, that Hamilton did not meet the qualifications even with a planned theatrical release. It’s a filmed Broadway musical so it’s not exactly a documentary either. When Disney submitted the film to the Critics Choice Awards, they did so as a TV movie. This answered the immediate question of how they were going to campaign Hamilton. But come Emmy night, there was a lot of confusion. How does Hamilton get a number of nominations for actors in Best Limited Series, Anthology or Movie while winning Best Variety Special (Pre-Recorded. You cannot have it both ways! I like Hamilton. It’s a fine musical but this is a case of category fraud through and through. All you need to do is take a look at social media following the Emmys.

