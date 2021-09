The Quad Cities River Bandits are gearing up to take on the Cedar Rapids Kernels to become champions in the new High-A Central. As the season inches closer to the end, the first-place High-A Central West Division River Bandits announce the schedule for the 2022 season. The regular season will begin in early April of next year and wrap up at the beginning of August.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 5 DAYS AGO