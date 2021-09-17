CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanceville, AL

Confederate Railroad rolls in for Hanceville Music Fest

By Benjamin Bullard
The Cullman Times
 8 days ago

Confederate Railroad will headline a show in Hanceville in September. Confederate Railroad | Facebook

It’s taken a while to get the train rolling, but Confederate Railroad is finally set to pull its classic rock sounds into the station when the Hanceville Music Fest finally kicks off, after a year-long wait, Saturday evening.

Delayed by COVID-19 from its original 2020 date, the music fest has managed to retain all the acts it had teased a year ago. Willie Underwood will pay tribute to the classic Detroit pop sound of the ‘60s and ‘70s to open the fest at 6:30 p.m., followed at 7:30 p.m. by the Tommy Crowder Band. Confederate Railroad is set to take the stage at approximately 9 p.m. as the headlining final act.

Though Saturday’s forecast calls for periods of precipitation, the music fest — held at Hanceville’s Veterans Memorial Park — is set to roll on regardless, stopping only for the most inclement weather, said mayor Kenneth Nail.

“We’ll be mindful of the weather and have to play it by ear, and there might be a delay or two if we encounter anything severe,” said Nail, who helped recruit opening act Willie Underwood after catching his family’s show at a previous event in Fort Payne. “But our show is gonna go on, rain or shine.

“Willie and his family do a tribute to Motown that’ll really catch you by surprise. He does a great job with it, and I think a lot of people are going to be pretty impressed,” he added. “I really think it shows what a diverse community we have, that we can have an event where people come and enjoy a really fun Motown tribute from Willie — a black man who also serves as a sheriff’s deputy in DeKalb County — and then stick around for Confederate Railroad.”

Parking for tonight’s Hanceville Music Fest opens at 4 p.m., with gates to the event opening at 5 p.m. Alcoholic beverages will be sold on site. Remaining general admission tickets will be available at the gate for $30 per person on a first-come, first-served basis.


The Cullman Times

Cullman, AL
Media Account for The Cullman Times

