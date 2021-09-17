CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bengals vs. Bears injury report: Eddie Goldman doubtful, Darius Phillips questionable

Cover picture for the articleThe Bengals are set to travel to Chicago and take on the Bears this weekend. They’ll do so with a slightly banged up back seven on defense. As we all know, cornerback Trae Waynes (hamstring) will not play. Waynes was not seen on the rehab field Friday during practice, which indicates he’s a step closer to returning. Safety Ricardo Allen (hand/hamstring) won’t play either as he is spending his first week on the Reserve/Injured list.

