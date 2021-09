Owatonna senior captain Taylor Schlauderaff said before Tuesday's Big Nine soccer match against Northfield that the key was to shut down the Raiders main striker. Twenty seconds into the game Ava Stanchina had a goal and the Raiders were up 1-0. Schlauderaff shadowed her the rest of the night and the Huskies came away with a 2-1 victory, the sixth straight game between the teams decided by one goal or less.

OWATONNA, MN ・ 11 DAYS AGO