Harry Kane will sign a new contract only if Tottenham include a release clause. According to Eurosport, Harry Kane could sign a new contract with Tottenham only if a release clause is included. Kane rejected an initial offer from Spurs during the Euros but now that he wants to stay, a new deal might be on the cards. However, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy will have to make an exception by putting in a release clause.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO