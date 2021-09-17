How to watch Southern Miss vs. Troy: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the Southern Miss Golden Eagles can expect to have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will stay at home another week and welcome the Troy Trojans at 7 p.m. ET Sept. 18 at Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium. If the contest is anything like the Golden Eagles' 47-42 victory from their previous meeting in September of 2019, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.