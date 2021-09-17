CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch Southern Miss vs. Troy: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConsidering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the Southern Miss Golden Eagles can expect to have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will stay at home another week and welcome the Troy Trojans at 7 p.m. ET Sept. 18 at Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium. If the contest is anything like the Golden Eagles' 47-42 victory from their previous meeting in September of 2019, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Football World Reacts To Heartbreaking Colt Brennan News

The cause of death has reportedly been revealed for former Hawaii and NFL quarterback Colt Brennan, who passed away earlier this year. Brennan, who starred at Hawaii before playing in the National Football League, was found dead in May. TMZ Sports reported this week that Brennan died due to an...
WATCH: LSU vs. McNeese State highlights

LSU cruised past McNeese State with a 34-7 win on Saturday to move to 1-1 on the season. Check out the highlights below from the home opener in Tiger Stadium, which featured the first touchdown of running back Corey Kiner's career. Head coach Ed Orgeron was pleased with the overall...
How to watch USC vs. Oregon State

The Trojans (2-1, 1-1) make their return to the Coliseum on Saturday to host Oregon State in an attempt to pick up their second Pac-12 win of the season. It will be the first home game for USC since the firing of embattled head coach Clay Helton. Saturday will mark the first home game for interim head coach Donte Williams, an L.A. native.
