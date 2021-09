Philadelphia Union sense weight of Club America CCL rematch: “It’s a challenge we want”. They’re still fifth in the Eastern Conference standings, though that can be deceptive given the testing trips to CF Montréal, Minnesota, Toronto and NYCFC at Yankee Stadium in the coming weeks. And they’re happy to be idle this weekend as they gear up for the midweek CCL showdown. But with so much invested in that massive occasion, the risk of a hangover is very real no matter Wednesday’s result.

MLS ・ 14 DAYS AGO