CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Saints' Kwon Alexander: Hits injured reserve

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Saints placed Alexander (elbow) on injured reserve Friday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Alexander emerged from the season opener with an elbow issue, keeping him on the sideline during Week 2 prep. New Orleans ultimately deemed that he won't be available for at least the next three weeks by placing him on IR, and while he technically can return as soon as Week 5 at Washington, the team may delay his return with a bye immediately after that contest. If so, the Saints could be without Alexander until Monday, Oct. 25 in Seattle. In the meantime, second-year pro Zack Baun is the likely candidate to step in for Alexander on the weak side.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Drew Brees Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jameis Winston

It’s safe to say Drew Brees was impressed by Jameis Winston’s 2021 starting quarterback debut with the New Orleans Saints. Winston led the Saints to a blowout win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. New Orleans crushed Green Bay, 38-3, in a game that was every bit as ugly as the final score would indicate. Winston didn’t throw for a ton of yards, but he piled up five touchdowns in the blowout victory.
NFL
The Spun

Former 49ers, Saints LB Has Reportedly Passed Away At 37

Former San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints linebacker Parys Haralson has passed away at 37. Haralson was a fifth-round pick for the 49ers out of Tennessee in 2006. He played seven seasons for the team before finishing his career with two years in New Orleans. In nine years, Haralson...
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 best Josh Gordon landing spots after NFL reinstatement

The NFL season is officially underway and a new free-agent wide receiver has hit the market. According to Adam Schefter, Josh Gordon has completed his NFL-monitored treatment program and could be reinstated soon. Of course, Gordon must await approval from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell before a team can sign the veteran receiver.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
brproud.com

Saints Michael Thomas on reserve/COVID-19 list

Baton Rouge, La. – The New Orleans Saints placed wide receiver Michael Thomas on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday due to a team outbreak on offense, reported by ESPN’s Field Yates. This does not mean Thomas has COVID-19. Players who come in close contact with people who have the virus...
NFL
NOLA.com

Marshon Lattimore, Kwon Alexander among 8 Saints who missed Wednesday's practice

FORT WORTH, Texas — The New Orleans Saints first injury report of the week included a whopping eight players who missed practice, including several key players. Starting defenders Marshon Lattimore (hand), Kwon Alexander (elbow), Marcus Davenport (shoulder) did not participate in Wednesday’s practice, and the same went for starting center Erik McCoy (calf).
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Saints place DE Marcus Davenport, LB Kwon Alexander on IR

Two Saints defensive starters will be sidelined until at least October. The Saints are placing Marcus Davenport and Kwon Alexander on IR, per Field Yates of ESPN.com. Neither Davenport nor Alexander practiced this week due to shoulder and elbow injuries, respectively. They will not be able to return until New Orleans’ Week 5 game.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#New Orleans#American Football#Espn#Ir
crescentcitysports.com

Kwon Alexander joins 3 more starters, 11 total players on Saints injury report Wednesday

The New Orleans Saints listed eight players Wednesday who missed practice on their first injury report of the week leading up to their road game at Carolina. Four starters – Marshon Lattimore (hand), Kwon Alexander (elbow), Marcus Davenport (shoulder) and Erik McCoy (calf) – headlined the sideline players list. Among...
NFL
steelers.com

Alualu placed on Reserve/Injured list

Defensive lineman Tyson Alualu was placed on the Reserve/Injured list on Monday, after suffering what Coach Mike Tomlin said was an ankle fracture following Sunday's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Alualu was injured in the Steelers first defensive series of the game, on just the fourth play,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Patriots-Saints Week 3 Predictions

BOSTON (CBS) — The last time the Saints marched into Gillette Stadium was in 2013, when Tom Brady led the Patriots to a dramatic last-second win, hitting Kenbrell Thompkins for a 17-yard touchdown with five seconds left. Pandemonium ensued, including Scott Zolak’s famous “unicorns and show ponies” radio call. Sunday’s tilt between the new-look Patriots and the new-look Saints may not be as dramatic. Mac Jones vs. Jameis Winston just doesn’t have the same buzz as Tom Brady vs. Drew Brees. But Sunday should still be a pretty good football game, with both teams coming in at 1-1 on the season....
NFL
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Reportedly Cut Veteran Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks are finalizing their QB depth chart ahead of the 2021 season. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks have released veteran backup Sean Mannion to make way for second-year quarterback Jake Luton. Mannion was selected with a third-round pick in the 2015 draft by the...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy