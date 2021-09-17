Saints' Kwon Alexander: Hits injured reserve

The Saints placed Alexander (elbow) on injured reserve Friday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Alexander emerged from the season opener with an elbow issue, keeping him on the sideline during Week 2 prep. New Orleans ultimately deemed that he won't be available for at least the next three weeks by placing him on IR, and while he technically can return as soon as Week 5 at Washington, the team may delay his return with a bye immediately after that contest. If so, the Saints could be without Alexander until Monday, Oct. 25 in Seattle. In the meantime, second-year pro Zack Baun is the likely candidate to step in for Alexander on the weak side.