Rams' Sebastian Joseph-Day: Ready for Week 2
Joseph-Day (knee) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game at Indianapolis, Kevin Modesti of the Los Angeles Daily News reports. Joseph-Day came out of Week 1 action with a knee injury, which kept him out of the first practice of Week 2. However, he progressed to limited Thursday before being listed as a full participant on Friday's injury report. Joseph-Day thus will be available to log a significant number of snaps next to the ultimate disruptor, Aaron Donald.www.cbssports.com
