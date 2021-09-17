No. 1 Volleyball preview: at Texas A&M

New Mexico defensive coordinator Rocky Long was been in Albuquerque for many years as the Lobos' head coach and he returned in 2020 to become their defensive coordinator, stepping down after a successful tenure at San Diego State as head coach (because he didn't want all of the responsibilities of that position). This means the return of Long's 3-3-5 pressure scheme that sends backers and safeties from different angles after the running game and a slanting defensive line that seeks to protect the back eight. It also results in the corners playing a lot of man coverage and a group effort when it comes to the pass rush.

FOOTBALL ・ 10 DAYS AGO