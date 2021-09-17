No. 1 Volleyball preview: at Texas A&M
Texas: 7-0 | Texas A&M: 7-2 Reed Arena | College Station, Texas. Texas heads on the road for only the second time this season, to face Texas A&M. The Longhorns hold a 74-25 advantage in the all-time series dating back to 1974. Texas has won the last seven meetings between the teams and 20 of the last 21 match-ups. The Aggies' last win in the series came in the 2010 season. The teams last met in 2019, with Texas winning 3-0 at Gregory Gym.texassports.com
