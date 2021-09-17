CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Station, TX

No. 1 Volleyball preview: at Texas A&M

Texas Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas: 7-0 | Texas A&M: 7-2 Reed Arena | College Station, Texas. Texas heads on the road for only the second time this season, to face Texas A&M. The Longhorns hold a 74-25 advantage in the all-time series dating back to 1974. Texas has won the last seven meetings between the teams and 20 of the last 21 match-ups. The Aggies' last win in the series came in the 2010 season. The teams last met in 2019, with Texas winning 3-0 at Gregory Gym.

texassports.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman delivering culture change, Kirk Herbstreit says

ESPN College GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit said the proof is in the details at Arkansas. When it comes to the transition under second-year coach Sam Pittman, the program took another step forward with the single-most impressive win in his tenure over nationally-ranked Texas. Now ranked for the first time in...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Spun

College Football World Shocked By Notre Dame’s Performance

The college football world is pretty stunned by Notre Dame’s performance on Saturday. The Fighting Irish are playing Toledo on Saturday afternoon. The game is not airing on television, but rather being streamed on Peacock. So, the college football world at large might not be fully aware of what’s going on in South Bend, Indiana.
NOTRE DAME, IN
kagstv.com

Texas A&M Soccer Preview: @ Oklahoma State

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies tote a four-match win streak into road action Sunday as they battle the Oklahoma State Cowgirls in rematch of last May’s epic Sweet 16 battle. First kick at Neal Patterson Stadium is slated for 1 p.m. The match airs on...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
State
Minnesota State
College Station, TX
Sports
City
San Diego, TX
UTSA

Roadrunners swept by Houston, Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION – The UTSA volleyball team was swept by Houston and Texas A&M Saturday afternoon at the Texas A&M Invitational. The Cougars gained an early lead starting the first set with an 8-2 run. The Roadrunners were able to bridge the gap to three (14-11), but Houston continued to score and take the first set 25-21. The second set was close as it was tied eight different times with multiple lead changes until the Cougars claimed a two-point lead towards the end to lead 2-0.
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Game Time Announcement: Texas A&M

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas football’s week four matchup against Texas A&M on Saturday, Sept. 25, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas has been slated for a 2:30 p.m. CT kick and will air on CBS. Arkansas currently sits at No. 20 in the AP Poll, while the Aggies are ranked...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#Texas Volleyball#Longhorns#Aggies#Baylor#File Ut#The Frank Erwin Center#Stanford Ace#Notre Dame#All Americans
ktswblog.net

Texas State Volleyball Returns Home for Bobcat Invitational

Texas State Volleyball has finally returned home after beginning their season with seven straight road matchups. During this time, the Bobcats went 1-6, playing a handful of the nation’s best programs which included #3 Kentucky and #1 Texas. However, on Sept. 10, the Bobcats had their opportunity to welcome both Alabama and Miami to Strahan Arena.
TEXAS STATE
goutrgv.com

Volleyball Sweeps Texas Southern for Third-Straight Win

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros volleyball team won its third-straight match by sweeping the Texas Southern Tigers 3-0 (25-7, 25-18, 25-7) on Saturday at the UTRGV Fieldhouse. This was the first time the Vaqueros (5-3) have held an opponent to seven points...
SPORTS
247Sports

Preview: Texas A&M's offense vs New Mexico's defense

New Mexico defensive coordinator Rocky Long was been in Albuquerque for many years as the Lobos' head coach and he returned in 2020 to become their defensive coordinator, stepping down after a successful tenure at San Diego State as head coach (because he didn't want all of the responsibilities of that position). This means the return of Long's 3-3-5 pressure scheme that sends backers and safeties from different angles after the running game and a slanting defensive line that seeks to protect the back eight. It also results in the corners playing a lot of man coverage and a group effort when it comes to the pass rush.
FOOTBALL
Texas Sports

Texas Athletics announces 2021 Hall of Honor Class

AUSTIN, Texas — Ten former University of Texas student-athletes will be inducted this October into the Texas Athletics Hall of Honor. These 10 individuals will be recognized along with the 14 selections (13 former UT student-athletes and one former coach) who were previously announced as the Class of 2020 in an induction ceremony on Friday, Oct. 15.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Texas A&M University
Sports
University of Notre Dame
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Sam Pittman comments on Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC

The college football landscape has drastically shuffled in the year of 2021. After Texas and Oklahoma announced that they would be leaving the Big 12 for the SEC, the Big 12 countered by adding four new teams in BYU, Cincinnati, UCF, and Houston. Texas and Oklahoma are currently scheduled to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
smcorridornews.com

Texas State volleyball gets swept by the Miami Hurricanes

SAN MARCOS – Texas State Bobcat volleyball (2-7, 0-0 Sunbelt) lost to the Miami Hurricanes (6-0, 0-0 ACC) 3-0 (25-18, 25-22, 25-22) on Sept. 10 at Strahan Arena. The first set started off with a tip from the Canes, scoring them their first set of the match (1-0). Canes’ junior setter Vach served a short ball to junior outside hitter Courtney Heiser who was unable to get to the ball in time. Miami’s hitters swung big and played with a lot of aggression in the first set. Graduate setter Brooke Johnson set to senior outside hitter Kenedi Rutherford who hit the ball and gots a point for Texas State, putting them ahead by 2 points (6-4).
TEXAS STATE
Toledo Blade

Texas A&M survives at Colorado

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Bryce Young threw three touchdown passes and Jase McClellan scored three times in Alabama’s rout of FCS Mercer. The Crimson Tide (2-0) started sluggishly on offense in what amounted to a warmup game before the Southeastern Conference opener at No. 13 Florida, but potentially more notably had star linebacker Will Anderson Jr. leave with an apparent right leg injury.
COLORADO STATE
myaggienation.com

Texas A&M volleyball falls to No. 1 Texas in front of a record Reed Arena crowd

The Texas A&M volleyball team used a Friday night match with Texas to test both the acoustics of Reed Arena and the No. 1 team in the nation. The results were both memorable and disappointing in a 25-22, 25-14, 22-25, 29-27 loss to the Longhorns in front of a record 6,822 fans. While Texas took the match, A&M produced one of its best efforts of the season, taking a set and losing two others by a combined five points.
TEXAS STATE
KBTX.com

Texas A&M Soccer Match Preview: No. 9 Pepperdine

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies wrap up non-conference action Sunday when they host the No. 9 Pepperdine Waves in a 1:30 p.m. contest at Ellis Field. Sunday is Texas A&M’s annual Turn It Gold match in support of childhood cancer awareness. The match features $3...
TEXAS STATE
College Football News

USF vs Florida A&M Prediction, Game Preview

USF vs Florida A&M prediction and game preview. – Sign up and stream college football all season long on ESPN+. The Rattlers have a defense. They were able to hold Jackson State to just seven points in the opening weekend loss, and last week they stuffed Fort Hayes in a 34-7 win. It starts with the takeaways – coming up with seven so far – helped by a strong pass rush and terrific run defense.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy